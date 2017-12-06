The Redwoods, a Mill Valley facility caring for about 350 seniors, has named Hunter Moore as its CEO.

Moore will take over the Marin County, not-for-profit facility that offers rental housing with independent living, assisting living or skill nursing services. He will succeed Barbara Solomon, who the company stated Wednesday had recently retired after 16 years of service.

Moore previously served in senior leadership positions in several national organizations that focus on the development of innovative senior communities, including Sunrise Senior Living (McLean, VA), Homewood Retirement Centers of the United Church of Christ (Hagerstown, MD), and Howell Associates (Wash., DC).

He has served as a consultant in the field and has also worked in economic development for Arlington County, VA. Moore is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.