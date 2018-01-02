Updating and restoring the iconic Marin County Civic Center’s blue roof officially begins this week with the most visible sign being setting up of scaffolding across the building’s southern face.

Officials in the North Bay county describe $17.8 million job by Arntz Builders, Inc., a Novato-based company as the largest renovation to the 55-year-old structure. Easily visible from the Highway 101 corridor the 470,168 square foot civic center was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The building is characterized by a concrete roof with distinctive blue coating and stylized ornamentation. Dating to the original construction in the early 1960s, the roof now has four layers of recoating and patchwork. Despite several roof repair projects over the years, the membrane is fracturing and peeling, resulting in leaks and substantial fading of the iconic color, according to the county

The roofing replacement for the administration wing and the library dome is expected to be completed in late fall 2018, at which point work will commence on the Hall of Justice. Scaffolding is expected to be installed on the Hall of Justice in the first quarter of 2019. After the roofing project is complete, DPW intends to refurbish the civic center’s hallway skylights as a separate project.