Barbara Borbeck, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, has been announced to fill the job of chief operating officer and chief nursing executive (COO/CNE) for the Kaiser’s San Rafael Medical Center. She has served as interim COO/CNE in San Rafael since February 2017.

Borbeck has more than 25 years of operational experience in business, community relations, academia and integrated health care delivery. She has worked in numerous leadership roles in the health care industry, including Banner Health, Dignity St. Joseph’s Health, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, a bachelor of science degree and a master of science in nursing from Grand Canyon University, and a doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of San Francisco. She is also adjunct associate faculty for the Kaiser Nurse Scholars Academy at Samuel Merritt University.