Private Ocean, a Marin County wealth management firm, today announced that it has acquired Lakeview Financial Group, a Seattle-based registered investment advisory firm with $380M in assets under management. Lakeview will now operate as Private Ocean and continue to office in its current location in Seattle.

“Private Ocean is always striving to grow intentionally, and with our shared values and culture with the team at Lakeview, we saw a perfect fit,” said Greg Friedman, MS, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Private Ocean. “We are delighted to expand our services to clients on the West Coast and beyond, and look forward to working alongside these experienced, successful and talented advisers.”

“Over the last 18 months since we initially met Greg and the Private Ocean team, we have been struck by our firms’ similarities in philosophy and the client process,” said Julie Back, CFP®, Partner at Lakeview Financial Group. “We look forward to joining forces to further our shared vision of personable, hands-on client service and collaborative relationships built on trust.”

Formed in 2009, Private Ocean (www.privateocean.com) combined two of the oldest privately-held wealth management firms in the San Francisco Bay Area – Salient Wealth Management and Friedman & Associates. Founded by Richard Stone and Friedman, the firm reports over $1.2 billion in assets under management. Private Ocean works with senior executives, business owners and other affluent individuals with a minimum of $2 million to invest.