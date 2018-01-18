The parent of San Rafael-based Westamerica Bank on Thursday reported 2017 net income slipped 15.0 percent from the year before, as adjustments to asset values because of the new federal tax law offset sizable gains from merchant processing fees and securities.

Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC) reported net income for calendar 2017 of $50.0 million, after a tax provision of $37.1 million, up 76 percent from the end of 2016. The bank enjoyed higher net interest income in the fourth quarter, upping its annualized net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis to 3.12 percent from 3.10 percent in the third quarter.

"The margin is supported by a relatively low cost of funding, which has been steady at 0.04 percent of loans and investments from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the fourth quarter 2017,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne in a statement. “Asset quality remains very high, with nonperforming assets totaling only $7.9 million at December 31, 2017, and net loan losses for the year 2017 were just 0.08 percent of average loan balances. After the accounting charges required by the new tax law, Westamerica’s capital position remains solid with total capital to assets of 10.7 percent at December 31, 2017 compared to 11.1 percent at September 30, 2017.”

Adjustments to asset values triggered by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, signed Dec. 22, reduced earnings per share (EPS) by 48 cents, and recognition of a loan-loss contingency shaved off another 12 cents per share, according to the company. But securities gains increased EPS by 18 cents.

Net income last year before the tax provision was $87.2 million, up 9.0 percent from 2016.

Earnings per basic common share for 2017 were $1.89 ($1.90 for diluted shares), off 17.4 percent (17.5 percent for diluted) from a year before.

Merchant processing services were $8.43 million last year, up 32 percent from 2016.

Westamerica paid 40 cents per common share in the fourth quarter 2017, up from 39 cents a year before. Dividends per share for the year totaled $1.57, up a penny from 2016.

The community bank has more than 80 branches and two trust offices in 20 counties in Northern and Central California.

The price of Westamerica stock at the end of trading Thursday rose 70 cents a share, or 1.17 percent, to $60.47.