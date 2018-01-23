Marin Road Projects

 A $17.7 million plan to improve 12 miles of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard between Pierce Point Road near Inverness and Chimney Rock Road near the Point Reyes Headlands has been undergoing an extensive environmental study and design phase, which is expected to be completed in spring 2018.

More than 1,300 vehicles drive the deteriorated road daily. “The roadway has been heavily patched over the past couple decades but now shows significant cracking and road edge damage that requires extensive rehabilitation. The planned improvements will restore structural integrity of the road, add shoulder support and enhance safety while reducing ongoing maintenance requirements. Sections of the road that have been subject to seasonal flooding will be raised and realigned to alleviate the issue and minimize wetland impacts in the area,” the department stated.

Permits and mitigation plans are anticipated to be finalized during summer 2018. Construction is projected to start in spring 2019 with a target completion date of fall 2020.

 A 2.4-mile section of Muir Woods Road between Muir Woods National Monument and Muir Beach is under study for a $5.9 million project. The county stated that more than 2,300 cars pass through this stretch of road daily.

The much-needed rehabilitation of Muir Woods Road would implement enhanced safety measures, correct drainage problems, repair roadway and hillside erosion, and reduce water quality impacts to the nearby Redwood Creek. Construction is expected to begin sometime in spring 2020 and is anticipated to take one to two years to complete, depending on permitting conditions.

 The third grant is still pending final approval but would provide $10.8 million toward the rehabilitation of the heavily deteriorated Pierce Point Road from Sir Francis Drake Boulevard to Point Reyes National Seashore. Pierce Point Road is the only access to the northern portion of Point Reyes National Seashore, a route traveled by more than 600 vehicles daily. The proposed project carries an estimated cost of $12.2 million and is still in the preliminary stages while it awaits the FLAP committee’s decision.

“If approved, the project will improve both safety and function of the 9.32 miles of roadway, including pavement quality, drainage upgrades, roadway widening and updated signage and striping. Final programming decisions are not expected until approximately mid-2018,” the county stated.