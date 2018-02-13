The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is set to consider a new ordinance on short-term rental properties that would require signage to identify a property as a short-term rental.

The Marin County Community Development Agency will propose the ordinance at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and ask the board to schedule a public hearing on the matter on March 13.

If approved in March, the ordinance would require the posting of a small sign within eyesight of the street and information about the payment of taxes, business licenses, and contact information for the owner or property manager. The proposed changes would be enacted for a one-year pilot period and only affect short-term rental properties in the unincorporated parts of Marin County, which includes popular vacation destinations in coastal West Marin.

“In a county known for its high rental costs and expensive home prices, short-term rentals may have both positive and negative effects on housing opportunities for people of modest means,” county spokesman Brent Ainsworth said in an announcement about proposed ordinance. “A negative side-effect may be an influx of vacationers creating problems with traffic, parking and noise for the year-around neighbors. However, short-term rentals in Marin, especially in coastal areas where there are so many vacationers, provide much-needed lodging. In areas with few motels or hotels, short-term rentals may lead to an economic boost to restaurants, shops and other businesses in the area that survive on tourist dollars.”

Companies such as Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway have been “reluctant” to provide addresses of rental properties to public agencies, making it hard for county officials to find out whether a property is being used for short-term rentals, Ainsworth said.

Last year, the agency hired a consultant to research short-term rentals and how they are regulated outside of Marin. In July, results of those findings were released for public feedback, which helped formulate the draft ordinance.