This year has been filled with highs and lows, a reflection of the bullish Northern California economy, the devastation of the destructive fires in our sister counties Sonoma and Napa, and volatility and chaos on Capitol Hill.

Despite all the noise from Washington, my forecast hasn’t changed significantly from a year ago. 2018 shall continue on a “steady as she goes” path, with a slight uptick over 2017.

The finalization of the new tax laws likely will reduce uncertainty that sparked investor caution last year. The new tax plan offers generous tax cuts to corporations and pass-through entities such as limited-liability companies (LLCs), and investors may see the new tax laws as an opportunity to reconfigure their portfolios, which could spur investment in semisuburban counties like Marin. The new tax structure will apply to 2018 income for tax filings in 2019. The Section 1031 tax-deferred exchange, the mortgage-interest deduction for investment real estate and asset depreciation had few material changes.

The Bay Area has invested billions of dollars in transit in recent decades in BART, Caltrain, Muni, ferries and our North Bay’s new SMART train. After nearly six months of service, the SMART train is seeing steady ridership growth. The train has carried more than 300,000 passengers, and the continuing construction on its vital extension into Larkspur where riders can connect with the ferry to San Francisco is key to its success.

Transportation is a major factor in enticing companies to cross the bridge and take advantage of the lower cost of doing business and the quality of life in Marin County. Office rents in San Francisco are over 45 percent higher than in Marin, and both wages and taxes follow suit. A focus on a better mousetrap in the way of transportation is essential to drawing new business to Marin.

Home-price growth in Marin is expected to normalize from recent double-digit value upticks (15 percent) to 8 percent–10 percent in 2018–2019. Although this is not a positive for homeowners in Marin — it is certainly not terribly negative at 10 percent growth — it could play a part in attracting new business. The high cost of housing and the shortage of affordable housing in San Francisco is becoming a crisis, as the city posted one of the highest net outflows of users migrating to more affordable areas.

Granted, Marin is not one of those more affordable areas, but it offers much larger homes for similar prices, better schools and an enhanced quality of life. Marin’s northern submarkets, such as northern San Rafael and Novato, offer very attractive housing and have the highest availability of vacancy.

Marin’s office market remained stable during the past year. The overall vacancy rate is deceiving and distorted by large blocks of sublease and vacant office space. The majority of this space is located in northern San Rafael and Novato, with nearly 1 million square feet of vacancy. The vacancy rate as it currently stands is 20.9 percent, but remove the large blocks of vacant and sublease space, and it becomes closer to 10.5 percent, which is a respectable number.

This cautiously optimistic outlook is due to the fact that since the economy emerged from the recession in 2009, we have been on one of our longer expansion rides. So this is no time for complacency. Economic indicators are still generally beating analysts’ expectations but not by as much as they have in recent years. The current rise in inflation and higher interest rates are expected to put upward pressure on capitalization rates in 2018, which could “slightly” offset the impact of the strong commercial real estate market.