North Marin (north San Rafael and Novato) has seen a wave of investment activity since the beginning of last year.

To start 2017, the 755,677-square-foot Northgate Mall in north San Rafael sold for nearly $141.9 million, or $188 per square foot. The mall first opened in 1965 and had previously sold only once, in 1985. The mall is anchored by Macy’s and Sears, which are subject to leases of 254,015 and 134,976 square feet, respectively. However, the mall is now poised for significant repositioning, as Sears has begun the process of vacating.

To end 2017, the 66,619-square-foot Pacheco Plaza Shopping Center in Novato sold for $31.0 million, or $465 square feet. The center was 92 percent leased and is anchored by Nugget Markets. This was the first time the center has sold since it opened in 1966.

To start 2018, the same group which bought the Northgate Mall purchased the adjacent 71,323-square-foot Northgate III Shopping Center for nearly $24.6 million, or $345 per square foot. Built in 1967 and anchored by Michael’s and CVS, the center was 93 percent leased and sold for the first time since 2003.

NEW HOTEL OWNERS

To end 2017, the 69-room Inn Marin hotel at 250 Entrada Drive in Novato sold for $10 million, or nearly $145,000 per room. To start 2018, the 236-room Embassy Suites hotel at 101 McInnis Parkway in north San Rafael sold for $37.9 million, or nearly $161,000 per room. The buyers of both hotels are planning upgrades.

In Novato, there is a proposed Hyatt hotel development at 7701 Redwood Drive, which would consist of 87 rooms. The owner of the site purchased the 6.5 acres of land for $1.4 million in 2015.

OFFICE INVESTMENT, DEVELOPMENT

The outlook for the north Marin office market is positive, with strong investment activity to start the year. The start of 2018 saw the sale of a significant north San Rafael office property, located at 899 Northgate Drive. The 55,125-square-foot building was 92 percent leased and sold for $18.9 million, or $343 per square foot. The sellers had purchased the property in 2015 for $13.5 million, or $245 per square foot, when it was 61 percent leased.

This is the highest price per-square-foot sale of a major North San Rafael office property since the two-building 93,535 square-foot complex at 3900–3950 Civic Center Drive sold in 2016 for $300 per square foot.

Also in 2018, a marquee medical office complex was brought to market in Novato, located at 75–88 Rowland Way. Known as Rowland Plaza, the two buildings total 142,856 square feet and are adjacent to Novato Community Hospital and the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. Ownership purchased the buildings in 2015 for $24.9 million, or $174 per square foot when they were 68 percent leased. Ownership has since invested in capital improvements and brought occupancy up to 82 percent. Offered unpriced, Rowland Plaza has garnered attention from an array of investors.

Medical office space leasing has been robust in north Marin, and over the last 12 months, Marin General Hospital has leased 58,013 square feet. North Marin has also seen asking rent increases in its most recognizable office properties; in north San Rafael, properties such as 100 Smith Ranch Road and 899 Northgate Drive have raised their asking rents, and Novato properties such as Hamilton Landing, Rowland Plaza and Woodside Office Center have done the same.