Available space in southern and central Marin continues to be below historical averages and quality space (recently updated or offering views) is even harder to find as we enter 2018.

The vacancy rate for southern and central Marin (from Sausalito north to downtown San Rafael) now sits at 6 percent, well below the historical average of 8.5 percent. On a national basis, 12 percent is considered a balanced market.

Average south-central Marin asking rates have remained well above $4.25 per square foot on a monthly basis for the last year, with top projects signing leases into the $6.25 range. Dating back to 2015, the region has been in a sustained period of below-average vacancy as the key market dynamic.

Actual transacting rates have shown a more significant change than asking rates as the asking rate data only reflects spaces on the market. Many of the best spaces lease at higher rates before they can be included in the data.

Off-market deals are becoming more frequent. Last year we saw several of the largest transactions occur on spaces before they were officially on the market. Creative solutions like uncovering spaces before they are being marketed, combining spaces to accommodate larger users, and landlords’ relocating smaller tenants to create spaces for larger tenants are occurring regularly.

The market experienced positive net absorption throughout all of 2017, as businesses continue to relocate from San Francisco and local businesses continue to expand as the region remains with low unemployment.

Increased pricing is a result of supply and demand factors as well as increased construction costs. As buildings make office spaces ready for the next occupant, tenant-improvement costs have been impacted by increased construction labor as well as significant increases in government-required improvements to buildings.

Given the anticipated residential construction activity in the North Bay wildfire zone, these trends are likely to continue for the next couple years. Some are anticipating that these increased construction costs may restrict how low office rates could fall when the market inevitably swings in a different direction.

Certain landlords are capitalizing on current market conditions by investing significantly in their properties. The Exchange at Larkspur Landing in Larkspur and Belvedere Place in Mill Valley are examples of projects making common-area updates and adding high-end finishes to provide the quality options that are in high demand.

“Spec suites” — finishing suites with new, quality finishes in advance of marketing the space to a new tenant — are becoming significantly more robust than in past years and are a major factor in the increasing pricing trends. These spec suites enable a landlord to highlight the potential for a space and allow business owners to easily move in to a new space without the hassles and burdens of running an office remodel project.

Speculative suites also provide buildings a great opportunity to update the lighting and other building systems to take advantage of the latest green building technologies. Spec suites are leasing faster and at higher rates than spaces that have not been updated.

These improvements provide business owners more healthful, energy-efficient and productive space for their employees and businesses. Many of the businesses locating in Marin are focused on creating great work environments for highly productive knowledge workers. Office space becomes an opportunity to differentiate a company, while creating a work environment that fosters high levels of creativity and productivity.