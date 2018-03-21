s
Tenants, investors search for quality south-central Marin County office space

WHITNEY STROTZ

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD | March 21, 2018, 9:05AM

Available space in southern and central Marin continues to be below historical averages and quality space (recently updated or offering views) is even harder to find as we enter 2018.

The vacancy rate for southern and central Marin (from Sausalito north to downtown San Rafael) now sits at 6 percent, well below the historical average of 8.5 percent. On a national basis, 12 percent is considered a balanced market.

Average south-central Marin asking rates have remained well above $4.25 per square foot on a monthly basis for the last year, with top projects signing leases into the $6.25 range. Dating back to 2015, the region has been in a sustained period of below-average vacancy as the key market dynamic.

Actual transacting rates have shown a more significant change than asking rates as the asking rate data only reflects spaces on the market. Many of the best spaces lease at higher rates before they can be included in the data.

Off-market deals are becoming more frequent. Last year we saw several of the largest transactions occur on spaces before they were officially on the market. Creative solutions like uncovering spaces before they are being marketed, combining spaces to accommodate larger users, and landlords’ relocating smaller tenants to create spaces for larger tenants are occurring regularly.

The market experienced positive net absorption throughout all of 2017, as businesses continue to relocate from San Francisco and local businesses continue to expand as the region remains with low unemployment.

Increased pricing is a result of supply and demand factors as well as increased construction costs. As buildings make office spaces ready for the next occupant, tenant-improvement costs have been impacted by increased construction labor as well as significant increases in government-required improvements to buildings.

Given the anticipated residential construction activity in the North Bay wildfire zone, these trends are likely to continue for the next couple years. Some are anticipating that these increased construction costs may restrict how low office rates could fall when the market inevitably swings in a different direction.

Certain landlords are capitalizing on current market conditions by investing significantly in their properties. The Exchange at Larkspur Landing in Larkspur and Belvedere Place in Mill Valley are examples of projects making common-area updates and adding high-end finishes to provide the quality options that are in high demand.

“Spec suites” — finishing suites with new, quality finishes in advance of marketing the space to a new tenant — are becoming significantly more robust than in past years and are a major factor in the increasing pricing trends. These spec suites enable a landlord to highlight the potential for a space and allow business owners to easily move in to a new space without the hassles and burdens of running an office remodel project.

Speculative suites also provide buildings a great opportunity to update the lighting and other building systems to take advantage of the latest green building technologies. Spec suites are leasing faster and at higher rates than spaces that have not been updated.

These improvements provide business owners more healthful, energy-efficient and productive space for their employees and businesses. Many of the businesses locating in Marin are focused on creating great work environments for highly productive knowledge workers. Office space becomes an opportunity to differentiate a company, while creating a work environment that fosters high levels of creativity and productivity.

Sticker shock is an unfortunate result of these pricing trends for many businesses, as they attempt to renew their leases. Renewal rates may increase 50 percent or more for some businesses as market pricing has far outpaced the typical 3 percent–4 percent annual escalations in most leases.

This market reality has led some businesses to relocate further north in the county, where pricing is lower. Other businesses have been able to reconfigure their operations to shrink the amount of space they need in order to maintain similar costs.

However, on a relative regional basis, southern and central Marin remain a fair pricing option. While it is rarer to build a new building in Marin than in downtown San Francisco, the average class A rate in San Francisco is comparable to the best spaces in Marin. This comparison of average to the best leads some analysts to predict that pricing in Marin has room to continue to escalate.

And in Marin, we typically see lower ancillary occupancy costs, like local business taxes, parking and food expenses. These extra occupancy costs when combined with improved quality of life factors, shortened commutes and access to quality executive talent continue to make Marin a quality option for many businesses.