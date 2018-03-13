The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Gordon Tredger has been named president of Santa Rosa-based coffee-roasting-equipment maker Loring Smart Roast. He has more than 30 years of experience in finance, operations and general management. His positions have included director of vice president of instruments and integration at Argonaut Technologies, vice president of analytical instruments at Varian and president of solar energy at Advanced Energy Industries.

Vesa Becam and Nathan Ballard have become partners in the Marin office of Keegan & Coppin Company, Inc.

Additionally, Alex Rifkind has recently joined the Marin team as an associate. Rifkind earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a master’s degree in biological sciences from Dominican University of California in Marin.

Judy Terry has joined Sonoma Lavender in Santa Rosa as national sales manager. She has many years of sales and marketing experience in the spa and beauty categories.

Pauline Block has joined Petaluma-based Cornerstone Properties to oversee marketing. After receiving an MBA from Sonoma State University, Block spent 10 years in the wine industry.

Kathryn Finn, who started at Lake County vintner Steele Wines as a lab assistant July 2015, has been promoted to assistant winemaker.

Finn earned a bachelor’s degree in biological science at the University of Central Florida and her master’s in environmental resource management at the Florida Institute of Technology. She worked as a senior research specialist at The Scotts Company and joined the wine industry as a viticulture intern at Conn Creek Winery, according to Steele.

The Wine Business Institute in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University appointed wine industry and community leaders to its board of directors.

They are Brian Clements, vice president and partner, Turrentine Brokerage; Mary Jo Dale, marketing director, Vinventions and Nomacorc; Jim Kimball, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Bank of Marin; Mel Mannion, senior adviser to the chairman, M. Shanken Communications; Carol O’Hara, managing partner of the North Bay practice and leader of the Consumer Products, Wine and Craft Beverage Industry Group, BPM; Michael Osborn, founder and vice president for merchandising, Wine.com; Dale Stratton, vice president for strategic insights, Constellation Brands; Barbara Talbott, founder and CEO, GlenLarkin Advisors, and former chief marketing officer, Four Seasons Hotels; and Diane Wilson, winemaker, Wilson Artisan Wines.