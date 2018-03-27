“For more than 28 years, Bank of Marin’s commitment to communities where we live and work has been unwavering,” according to President and CEO Russ Colombo.

Employees donate over 8,500 hours of volunteer service a year. From affordable housing, health and human services, to community and economic development, financial literacy and education, the bank’s employees and board of directors are actively involved in the community.

BOM encourages and supports employees to sit on nonprofit boards of their choice and currently has people serving on 68 North Bay boards.

Bank employees receive 16 hours per year to volunteer with local nonprofits. BOM will also match up to $125 for each employee who contributes to a nonprofit.

BOM belongs to 11 chambers of commerce in Marin County, and most of the Rotary and Lions Clubs have a bank employee as a member.

In 2017, BOM made a five-year $25,000 commitment to the North Bay Children’s Center’s “Bright Futures” campaign. It is a sponsor of the San Rafael Pacific’s “K’s-for- Kids” program, which raised $6,000 to help the team run clinics to teach local children the baseball fundamentals.

The bank also donates ad space and statement inserts to nonprofits, such as Collabria Care, Hospice by the Bay and Whistlestop, to give them added visibility and program awareness.

Overall, BOM made donations to 245 Bay Area organizations in 2017 totaling more than $500,000, with over 1% of pre-tax profit spread across nonprofits in the five counties the bank serves.

After the wildfires, BOM committed over $100,000 for both short-term need and long-term recovery efforts. Some $10,000 was split among organizations focused on helping evacuees, including the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership, the Redwood Empire Food Bank and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

The bank donated $5,000 to the Santa Rosa Community Action Partnership, and made a $25,000 contribution to the Anova Center for Education in Santa Rosa to help rebuild its school.

The bank’s holiday giving campaign raised over $60,000 in employee donations and company matching funds, with $36,000 going to the United Way of the Bay Area for its relief and recovery fund.