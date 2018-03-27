In July of 2020, Marin General Hospital will open a new hospital replacement building referred to as MGH 2.0. As co-chair of the Building Better Health Campaign, an historic effort to fund a vital new community facility, Mike Stone, CEO and president of Millie Stone’s Markets, has played a pivotal role.

Related Stories 27 stories of North Bay philanthropy

This new hospital will be seismically safe and include a much-needed new emergency department, trauma center, an expanded intensive care unit, along with upgraded facilities for inpatients, surgery and imaging departments.

This project was made possible due to revenue generated by the 2013 general obligation bond (Measure F) passed by voters, along with $65 million of philanthropic support as well as loans.

Stone joined Marin General Hospital’s Board of Directors in 2010. Grateful for the lifesaving cardiac care he received 15 years earlier, he was inspired to give back and help MGH succeed as an independent community hospital as the board embarked on a campaign to build an entirely new contemporary facility.

Stone was asked to spearhead Building Better Health the largest capital campaign known in Marin County. After three long years of fundraising efforts, countless meetings, tours and solicitations, the capital campaign surpassed $65 million as of January 2018.

“An accomplishment of this nature was not possible without the steadfast leadership, financial commitment and relentless cheerleading that Mike personally infused in this successful effort,” said Joann Rossi, executive director for major giving with the Marin General Hospital Foundation. “Over the past eight years, Mike Stone and Mollie Stone’s Markets have supported every fundraising effort our foundation has initiated.”

Beneficiaries have included Nursing Education, the Stroke Center, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular Services, Cancer Services, and other departments.