High prices and lower returns for commercial property in major urban centers like San Francisco are prompting major investors increasingly turn their dollars toward suburban markets, according to Andrew Nelson, chief economist with real estate services company Colliers International.

A nearby suburban market like Marin County has been benefiting from this.

“It’s not like we’re seeing a wholesale shift where people were investing in cities and now they’re going into suburbs,” Nelson said. “Collectively it adds up to a fair number of dollars, but in percentages it is material but not a huge number. We’re talking about a few-percent difference each year.”

But even the definitions of “central business district” (CBD) and “suburb” are changing.

“In this business cycle, since the Great Recession, we’ve seen a shift in tenant demand and investor demand toward more walkable, 24-hour cities, where you can rely on mass transit and where you can live, work, play within your neighborhood.”

WALK LIKE A MILLENNIAL

Millennials, especially, like to walk or take a bus to work then go out after work to dinner or shopping all in the same general area without commuting, he said.

“They’re also less interested in the more sterile single-purpose neighborhoods where houses are here, offices are in another neighborhood and then shopping is in a mall in a third place,” Nelson said.

But the definition of CBDs as more walkable communities and suburbs as more sprawling don’t necessarily fit local or modern conditions, he noted.

The rise of the millennial generation and the shift of a number of Americans from mortgaged homes to rented dwellings because of the Great Recession has led to investors first focusing on CBDs then on the ‘burbs, Nelson said. Homeownership in the U.S. peaked in 2000 and has been falling since. CBDs tend to lean heavily to rentals, so that plus better financial standing for companies in such areas have helped certain urban areas rebound faster than their outlying areas, Nelson said.

“Vacancy rates for all types of property uses — offices, retail and, especially, apartments — improved a lot quicker during the recovery part of the business cycle in CBDs versus the suburbs,” he said. “Then it reaches a limit. As buildings fill up, there’s no more room to rent. In San Francisco, for example, vacancy rates are about as low as they have ever been for offices, and even with a great number of apartments being built, there is still very little vacancy there. As a natural consequence, people have to live and work somewhere.”

FOLLOW THE TENANT MONEY

And if those offices, shops or flats aren’t attainable in urban downtowns, commercial tenants and their employees will move to areas where the recovery hasn’t been as rapid, with more opportunities to rent, Nelson said.

And commercial property investors tend to follow the tenants, he said.

“The buildings that were filling up quicker and have greater demand, those are the ones that investors want to own,” Nelson said.

So property investment shifted to the urban CBDs early in the recovery cycle. That led to a bidding war on prices and falling returns on the investment.

“Investors who wanted yield started looking to more suburban areas, where properties were cheaper and returns — cap rates — were higher,” Nelson said.