Commercial property investors follow tenants to the suburbs

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | March 20, 2018, 10:05AM

Read stories on the local economy that provide background on the upcoming Impact Marin conference on April 18.

High prices and lower returns for commercial property in major urban centers like San Francisco are prompting major investors increasingly turn their dollars toward suburban markets, according to Andrew Nelson, chief economist with real estate services company Colliers International.

A nearby suburban market like Marin County has been benefiting from this.

“It’s not like we’re seeing a wholesale shift where people were investing in cities and now they’re going into suburbs,” Nelson said. “Collectively it adds up to a fair number of dollars, but in percentages it is material but not a huge number. We’re talking about a few-percent difference each year.”

But even the definitions of “central business district” (CBD) and “suburb” are changing.

“In this business cycle, since the Great Recession, we’ve seen a shift in tenant demand and investor demand toward more walkable, 24-hour cities, where you can rely on mass transit and where you can live, work, play within your neighborhood.”

WALK LIKE A MILLENNIAL

Millennials, especially, like to walk or take a bus to work then go out after work to dinner or shopping all in the same general area without commuting, he said.

“They’re also less interested in the more sterile single-purpose neighborhoods where houses are here, offices are in another neighborhood and then shopping is in a mall in a third place,” Nelson said.

But the definition of CBDs as more walkable communities and suburbs as more sprawling don’t necessarily fit local or modern conditions, he noted.

The rise of the millennial generation and the shift of a number of Americans from mortgaged homes to rented dwellings because of the Great Recession has led to investors first focusing on CBDs then on the ‘burbs, Nelson said. Homeownership in the U.S. peaked in 2000 and has been falling since. CBDs tend to lean heavily to rentals, so that plus better financial standing for companies in such areas have helped certain urban areas rebound faster than their outlying areas, Nelson said.

“Vacancy rates for all types of property uses — offices, retail and, especially, apartments — improved a lot quicker during the recovery part of the business cycle in CBDs versus the suburbs,” he said. “Then it reaches a limit. As buildings fill up, there’s no more room to rent. In San Francisco, for example, vacancy rates are about as low as they have ever been for offices, and even with a great number of apartments being built, there is still very little vacancy there. As a natural consequence, people have to live and work somewhere.”

FOLLOW THE TENANT MONEY

And if those offices, shops or flats aren’t attainable in urban downtowns, commercial tenants and their employees will move to areas where the recovery hasn’t been as rapid, with more opportunities to rent, Nelson said.

And commercial property investors tend to follow the tenants, he said.

“The buildings that were filling up quicker and have greater demand, those are the ones that investors want to own,” Nelson said.

So property investment shifted to the urban CBDs early in the recovery cycle. That led to a bidding war on prices and falling returns on the investment.

“Investors who wanted yield started looking to more suburban areas, where properties were cheaper and returns — cap rates — were higher,” Nelson said.

Impact Marin Conference

Wednesday, April 18, 7:30–10 a.m.

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton San Rafael Marin County, 101 McInnis Parkway, San Rafael, CA 94903

Cost: $70 per person or $715 for a table of 10

Preregister through April 16: nbbj.news/im18

Information: Annette Wirick, 707-521-5264

Read stories on the local economy that provide background on the upcoming Impact Marin conference on April 18.

The capitalization rate is a metric in commercial property investment for rate of return based on expected income. The rate is calculated by dividing the net operating income (rent and other revenue minus operating expenses) by the purchase price.

PRICES SOAR BUT RETURNS FALL

In San Francisco and major markets nationwide, the bidding war has driven returns down to levels not seen in a long time, Nelson said.

“For trophy kinds of properties, they are trading at 4 or 5 percent cap rates,” he said.

Some argue that very low interest rates on financing allow for low cap rates, but Nelson noted that prices per square foot are reaching record levels in major markets, including San Francisco.

“Across the board, suburban markets have not increased in value much during this cycle as have (urban) downtown areas, both on a dollar-per-square-foot basis and on a percentage basis,” Nelson said. “And suburban office has been hit with a far less complete recovery. It has been significantly hit.”

Nationwide, CBD office property average sale prices are up one-third (34 percent) from the 2008 peak, while suburban office prices are down about one-fifth (21 percent), according to Colliers data.

“That tells a pretty important story,” Nelson said.

Indeed, a wave of sales of class A office properties in Marin County over the past few years resulted in about 40 percent of the top-class space changing hands, according to Haden Ongaro, who heads Newmark Knight Frank’s North Bay operations.

Similar to the investment shift from CBDs to suburbs, commercial property buyers “chasing yield” are increasingly looking more closely at secondary urban centers, according to Nelson. The share of investor dollars going to the top primary metro markets (such as San Francisco, New York City, Washington and Los Angeles) was 37 percent in 2008, according to analysis by Real Capital Analytics and Colliers. That rose to 42 percent by 2012, with economic recovery first coming to the major markets.

But since then, primary markets’ share has fallen to 34 percent.

Yet the trend in investments has been going in the opposite direction for secondary markets such as Nashville, Tennessee, and Portland, Oregon, which are smaller geographically. In 2008, such markets were getting 63 percent of commercial property investments, and that slipped to 58 percent by 2012 as the recovery was gaining momentum.

But that share had risen to 66 percent by last year in secondary markets. Investors are shifting to the secondary markets in search of greater returns, Nelson said.

EAST BAY SUBURBS HIT AND MISS

Other Bay Area suburban markets have had spotty economic recovery.

“The saying has been that Oakland is one cycle away from recovery,” Nelson said. “Now we’re seeing it. In the more desirable parts of Oakland, pricing for homes are getting over $1 million, and we’re seeing construction downtown of apartments and offices, which we haven’t seen in many years — and hotels as well. All that is new and a direct consequence of the East Bay now is a bit more affordable but still accessible.”

But the recovery in suburbs east of the Oakland hills generally has not progressed quickly, he said. For example, office vacancy in the Interstate 680 corridor has been rising in recent quarters, according to Colliers. The overall rate at the north end, around Walnut Creek, was 14.0 percent at the end of last year, up from 10.9 percent at the end of 2016 and after 563,000 more square feet was made available to lease (negative net absorption). The rate for the Tri-Valley area around Pleasanton rose to 10.4 percent from 8.7 percent, with 462,000 square feet of negative net absorption.

“We haven’t seen the same kind of interest in these corporate campuses, where you have to drive everywhere, drive out to lunch,” Nelson said.

But Walnut Creek is somewhat of the exception in that area, with an urban CBD-esque walkable town center with Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) service nearby, he noted.

MARIN OFFICE VACANCY STILL HIGH

By comparison, the proportion of office space that’s available to lease in Marin County was 20.9 percent of 8.0 million square feet at the end of last year, up from 19.8 percent a year before, according to Newmark Knight Frank. But only 10.7 percent is available directly from property owners; the rest are sublease opportunities from tenants not needing the space.

In fact, 6.5 percentage points of the sublease space is in one property, the former Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. campus, a Novato property now called North Bay Crossings, according to NKF.

Nelson is set to speak at North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Marin conference April 18 (see nbbj.news/im18 for details).

Jeff Quackenbush (jquackenbush@busjrnl.com, 707-521-4256) covers the wine business and commercial construction and real estate.