Responsibilities with your company:

As an emergency physician for Kaiser, I am responsible for providing a high level of care through diagnosing and treating patients as they come into the emergency department. As part of the care team, which includes emergency nurses, technicians, social workers, and patient care coordinators, we care for a broad range of patients, treating and helping both their physical and psychosocial needs.

As the medical director for Novato Fire, my responsibilities include training paramedics in the emergency care of patients, helping to develop and implement county policies regarding pre-hospital emergency care, and direct observation of paramedics in the field.

As the medical director for Napa County Emergency Medical services, my role is to develop and guide implementation of systems of care for the Napa county 911 EMS system, oversee continuous quality improvement programs for all paramedics in the county, help develop EMS policies used by paramedics in the field to treat patients, and provide medical control over Emergency Medical Dispatch.

I also attend quarterly state meetings with medical directors representing all the counties in California to develop guidelines for EMS care at the state level.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 through my passion in my roles in the community and my drive to constantly improve and learn.

Years with company

7

Length of time in current position

7

No. companywide employees

300,000

No. that report to you:

60

Greatest professional accomplishment:

I think my greatest professional accomplishment was successfully completing my medical education and training. Neither of my parents went to college, making me the first to not only finish college but also get a doctorate degree. This was a huge accomplishment for my family and me.

Greatest professional challenge

One of my greatest professional challenges was learning how to accept and manage the responsibilities of caring for patients on my own once my formal medical training had ended.

Up until that point, the ultimate responsibility of care always belonged to the physician under whom I was training. When I started practicing on my own, it was difficult at first to assume such a great responsibility; that responsibility came with joy and happiness when the clinical scenario went well, and pain and sorrow when it did not. I am still humbled by the great responsibility I have when caring for people in their most difficult moments.

Best advice received

People may not remember what you said or did, but they will remember how you made them feel. In all of my roles I work as part of a team. I try to remember this advice when interacting with my team members, trying to earn their respect and trust by treating them as valued members of the team.

When it comes time to accomplish a task, I feel they are motivated to do it because of that respect. I often think of this advice when interacting with patients as well. Often, the patient is overwhelmed by the situation, as it can be one of the worst days of his/her life. Patients will not always remember what I said, but they definitely remember how I made them feel. I make extra effort to treat their condition appropriately while also comforting, calming, and addressing any concerns they or their family may have.