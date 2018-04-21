s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Konik of Kaiser Permanente San Rafael wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 7:31PM

Age: 37

Emergency physician, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael

Medical director, Novato Fire Protection District

EMS medical director, Napa County Emergency Medical Services Agency, Napa

Responsibilities with your company:

As an emergency physician for Kaiser, I am responsible for providing a high level of care through diagnosing and treating patients as they come into the emergency department. As part of the care team, which includes emergency nurses, technicians, social workers, and patient care coordinators, we care for a broad range of patients, treating and helping both their physical and psychosocial needs.

As the medical director for Novato Fire, my responsibilities include training paramedics in the emergency care of patients, helping to develop and implement county policies regarding pre-hospital emergency care, and direct observation of paramedics in the field.

As the medical director for Napa County Emergency Medical services, my role is to develop and guide implementation of systems of care for the Napa county 911 EMS system, oversee continuous quality improvement programs for all paramedics in the county, help develop EMS policies used by paramedics in the field to treat patients, and provide medical control over Emergency Medical Dispatch.

I also attend quarterly state meetings with medical directors representing all the counties in California to develop guidelines for EMS care at the state level.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 through my passion in my roles in the community and my drive to constantly improve and learn.

Years with company

7

Length of time in current position

7

No. companywide employees

300,000

No. that report to you:

60

Greatest professional accomplishment:

I think my greatest professional accomplishment was successfully completing my medical education and training. Neither of my parents went to college, making me the first to not only finish college but also get a doctorate degree. This was a huge accomplishment for my family and me.

Greatest professional challenge

One of my greatest professional challenges was learning how to accept and manage the responsibilities of caring for patients on my own once my formal medical training had ended.

Up until that point, the ultimate responsibility of care always belonged to the physician under whom I was training. When I started practicing on my own, it was difficult at first to assume such a great responsibility; that responsibility came with joy and happiness when the clinical scenario went well, and pain and sorrow when it did not. I am still humbled by the great responsibility I have when caring for people in their most difficult moments.

Best advice received

People may not remember what you said or did, but they will remember how you made them feel. In all of my roles I work as part of a team. I try to remember this advice when interacting with my team members, trying to earn their respect and trust by treating them as valued members of the team.

When it comes time to accomplish a task, I feel they are motivated to do it because of that respect. I often think of this advice when interacting with patients as well. Often, the patient is overwhelmed by the situation, as it can be one of the worst days of his/her life. Patients will not always remember what I said, but they definitely remember how I made them feel. I make extra effort to treat their condition appropriately while also comforting, calming, and addressing any concerns they or their family may have.

Age: 37

Emergency physician, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael

Medical director, Novato Fire Protection District

EMS medical director, Napa County Emergency Medical Services Agency, Napa

Most Popular Stories
Here are 40 North Bay young professionals you need to meet
Wine brands must blend demand and margin in move upscale, says North Coast vintner
These 64 North Bay young professionals are ‘Ones to Watch’
Buyer of Heitz ‘a breath of fresh air’ to Napa Valley luxury wine
North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

The most important event in my professional life in the past twelve months was starting my position as the Napa county EMS Medical Director. The devastating fires in the fall of last year put a heavy burden on our communities, including the first responders.

As a community member, I saw them step up and handle the stress in ways that most people could not. As the new medical director, I hope to support the paramedics to allow them to serve the community the best way possible. For me professionally, it has opened up new opportunities to learn new systems, as well as implement programs that will positively affect a large patient population.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

In several of my positions, there has been a large focus on the well-being of employees. Due in part to changes in the healthcare coverage laws, my company had been seeing an increase in patients needing care.

In response, they hired more people, improved our schedules to better respond to the increase in patients, and offered paid time to focus on ourselves through various programs. Through the well-being committee for physicians, we are given time to explore self-care programs, such as mindfulness classes, outings, and gatherings of physicians to support each other. All of these responses demonstrated that the organization cared about the well-being of the employees, and improved the morale when the workload increased.

Next professional goal

My next professional goal is to develop and implement a robust stroke system of care in Napa County. Currently there are exciting and revolutionary new treatments for stroke patients. In order for patients to successfully receive the best treatment, time is of the essence. I truly believe that community education of stroke recognition, quick recognition and transport by pre-hospital personnel, and timely and efficient care at the hospital leads to the best outcome for patients. I plan to help develop and implement such a system for Napa County.

Education

Bachelor of science from the University of California; Los Angeles medical doctorate from the University of California; San Francisco Emergency Medicine Residency from Stanford University; associate’s degree in fire technology from Santa Rosa Junior College

Hometown

Cloverdale

Community/nonprofit activities

My husband and I are current foster parents. We are active in the Marin County Foster Parent Association.

Mentor/admired businessperson

Patricia Kendall is a mentor and idol of mine. She is the medical group administrator for Kaiser in San Rafael. She epitomizes the leadership style that I try to emulate. I believe that she has been able to successfully lead the hospital staff for the past few decades due to her leadership style. She is approachable, personable, open to hearing ideas, yet is able to make decisions quickly and decisively. She is extremely connected in the community through her various community programs, and has a keen ability to bring various groups of people together to help solve problems in a way that is mutually beneficial.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Physician “burnout”.

Typical day at the office

One of the reasons I am passionate about my career is there are no typical days for me. In the emergency department, I start seeing patients as soon as I arrive. I usually see 1-2 patients an hour, and this entails talking with and examining the patient, ordering lab work and imaging studies such as x-rays, treating the patient with medication or procedures, calling specialists, and admitting to the hospital as needed. With the fire department, we usually spend 2-4 hours a day in lectures that I or my educator deliver, ride along on calls to observe patient care, and attend county meetings monthly.

At the Napa County EMS office, I usually start the day with a meeting with our team, review clinical cases and policies, and prepare for county meetings. The rest of the day is spent meeting with various stakeholders in the county, developing care systems, and attending meetings.

Best place to work outside of your office

I love riding in the back of the ambulance and observing pre-hospital care. The paramedics deliver high quality medical care in a setting that is quite different from the emergency department. They provide care in a patient’s home, on the scene of an accident, in a store, or wherever the emergency may be. They often take a chaotic situation and quickly and efficiently care for and transport the patient to the hospital.

Hobbies

Trail running, attending live music events, attending sporting events, and travelling.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

I wanted to be a veterinarian when I grew up. In high school I worked at the local vet’s office caring for the animals that were boarded over the weekend. I thought being a vet would combine my love for animals and my interest in science.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Professionally, I hope to establish robust systems of care for pre-hospital personnel in Napa County. As I have just begun this position, I am learning the current system and the people involved.

The current system is strong, and I hope to learn where I can help to enhance the care of patients by making systemic changes. I also hope to become more involved at the State level and help to guide change that will affect the larger community of patients throughout the state.

Personally, I would like to travel with my family to other countries and experience different cultures, allowing my children to experience the world in a global sense. As the daughter of immigrants, I am keenly aware of the importance of learning about and understanding the cultural backgrounds of others.

When I was younger I was able to travel and learn about various cultures, and I feel it has made me a well-rounded person. I want my children to understand the beauty of different cultures and appreciate the importance that culture has in everyday interactions.

First job

Technically my first job was babysitting. However, I consider my first true job as when I worked as a cashier/ice cream cone maker at a small drive through hamburger stand.

Social media you most use

Facebook

Favorite book

“Gone with the Wind”

Favorite movie

“A Few Good Men”

Favorite after-work drink

Racer 5 IPA beer

Last vacation

New Zealand with my husband and children

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My mom probably brags most about the fact that I am a physician.