The economic expansion in the U.S. is nearly a decade old and is showing signs of slowing, but the outlook for the San Francisco Bay Area is “mostly sunny,” even as storm clouds gather such as the huge challenge of providing enough housing after the North Bay wildfires, according to experts speaking at the Impact Marin Conference on Wednesday.

The North Bay has moved forward into the recovery stage in the wake of the fires, said Russ Colombo, CEO of Bank of Marin, framing the conference discussions to follow.

“If there is anything we have learned, it is that we cannot take anything for granted, especially the safety of our families, homes and businesses,” he told those attending the event, held at The Embassy Suites Hotel in San Rafael.

Questions tackled at the conference were expectations for continuing economic growth, and how, or where, we can turn to find the funds, resources and ability to navigate through the permit and reconstruction process — as well as the ability to know and work closely with our elected representatives. Speakers were Andrew Nelson, chief economist for Colliers International; Casey Mazzoni, legislative director for the Rebuild the North Bay Foundation; and David Crane, president of Govern for California.

MODERATE ECONOMIC RECOVERY

The U.S. is 105 months into the recovery, with only one month to go to become the nation’s second-longest, said Nelson. We are having a “pretty full recovery, but there are signs that some things are beginning to slow down.”

In the general economy, gross domestic product is back to “potential” and is gaining growth. Total job growth is 6 percent greater than prior peaks but is slowing. Office jobs are up 10 percent over their historic high. While the labor market is at full employment, it is below the long-term average.

Despite the good news, Nelson said this is a moderate recovery with only about 2 percent GDP growth, instead of 3 percent or higher. Job growth is only 2 percent per year. It peaked in 2015 and has been going downhill ever since.

For consumers and business, debt levels are back to a healthy share of household income, and household wealth is one-third greater than at its prior peak. Nelson said the housing market has mostly recovered. However, household savings have returned to record lows, and corporate debt has advanced to new peak levels as a percentage of GDP. Meanwhile, government debt is soaring.

Turning to real estate, Nelson said housing starts collectively are back above long-term averages. Home prices are 6 percent above peak, but apartment rents are 23 percent below their prior high. Multifamily- and industrial-property occupancy rates are below prior peak levels, but office space is back to its prior high. Yet rents lag.

Commercial real estate transactions are still strong, but slowing from their peak in 2015, with San Francisco metro trends following the U.S. trends down.

According to Nelson, while property fundamentals are still up, markets have peaked — or have taken a sustained pause. Price gains are slowing, and property-capitalization rates are flattening. Also falling are property returns, transaction volumes and fundraising volumes. Leasing absorption rates are slowing, and investors are chasing yields into secondary, riskier markets.

He said falling prices, rising cap rates and declining rents are signs of a downturn. Total returns on investment (annualized quarterly NPI returns from first quarter 2010 to fourth quarter 2017) are also dropping, having peaked in the first quarter of 2015 and declining ever since.