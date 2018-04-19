s
US economic outlook ‘mostly sunny with increasing clouds and a chance of showers’

GARY QUACKENBUSH

FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | April 18, 2018, 9:11PM

The economic expansion in the U.S. is nearly a decade old and is showing signs of slowing, but the outlook for the San Francisco Bay Area is “mostly sunny,” even as storm clouds gather such as the huge challenge of providing enough housing after the North Bay wildfires, according to experts speaking at the Impact Marin Conference on Wednesday.

The North Bay has moved forward into the recovery stage in the wake of the fires, said Russ Colombo, CEO of Bank of Marin, framing the conference discussions to follow.

“If there is anything we have learned, it is that we cannot take anything for granted, especially the safety of our families, homes and businesses,” he told those attending the event, held at The Embassy Suites Hotel in San Rafael.

Questions tackled at the conference were expectations for continuing economic growth, and how, or where, we can turn to find the funds, resources and ability to navigate through the permit and reconstruction process — as well as the ability to know and work closely with our elected representatives. Speakers were Andrew Nelson, chief economist for Colliers International; Casey Mazzoni, legislative director for the Rebuild the North Bay Foundation; and David Crane, president of Govern for California.

MODERATE ECONOMIC RECOVERY

The U.S. is 105 months into the recovery, with only one month to go to become the nation’s second-longest, said Nelson. We are having a “pretty full recovery, but there are signs that some things are beginning to slow down.”

In the general economy, gross domestic product is back to “potential” and is gaining growth. Total job growth is 6 percent greater than prior peaks but is slowing. Office jobs are up 10 percent over their historic high. While the labor market is at full employment, it is below the long-term average.

Despite the good news, Nelson said this is a moderate recovery with only about 2 percent GDP growth, instead of 3 percent or higher. Job growth is only 2 percent per year. It peaked in 2015 and has been going downhill ever since.

For consumers and business, debt levels are back to a healthy share of household income, and household wealth is one-third greater than at its prior peak. Nelson said the housing market has mostly recovered. However, household savings have returned to record lows, and corporate debt has advanced to new peak levels as a percentage of GDP. Meanwhile, government debt is soaring.

Turning to real estate, Nelson said housing starts collectively are back above long-term averages. Home prices are 6 percent above peak, but apartment rents are 23 percent below their prior high. Multifamily- and industrial-property occupancy rates are below prior peak levels, but office space is back to its prior high. Yet rents lag.

Commercial real estate transactions are still strong, but slowing from their peak in 2015, with San Francisco metro trends following the U.S. trends down.

According to Nelson, while property fundamentals are still up, markets have peaked — or have taken a sustained pause. Price gains are slowing, and property-capitalization rates are flattening. Also falling are property returns, transaction volumes and fundraising volumes. Leasing absorption rates are slowing, and investors are chasing yields into secondary, riskier markets.

He said falling prices, rising cap rates and declining rents are signs of a downturn. Total returns on investment (annualized quarterly NPI returns from first quarter 2010 to fourth quarter 2017) are also dropping, having peaked in the first quarter of 2015 and declining ever since.

At the same time, commercial real estate property markets are still robust, Nelson said. But the markets also peaked in 2015 and are now down 15 percent, with a slowing rate of appreciation. He observed that the rate of selling properties is also slowing down.

According to Nelson, the outlook for 2018 is “mostly sunny with increasing clouds and a chance of showers.” This forecast comes as business and consumer confidence are near their high points. Long-term yields are still greater than short term, but not by much. The GDP output gap remains positive and is rising. However, inflationary overheating of the economy is prompting the Federal Reserve to cool growth with rate hikes this year.

Overall, the leading indicators are positive, but trending down as all states are predicted to keep expanding this year.

Downside risks to the economy include rising isolationism, student loan debt, geopolitical tensions, unfunded pension liabilities and “robots,” i.e., automation. Nelson also sees debt levels about to “explode” from tax cuts and spending increases.

“We’re much closer to the end of the expansion than the beginning,” Nelson said. “2018 will be a stronger year than 2017, but the economy will start to cool in 2019. Inflation, along with interest rates, will finally rise in earnest in 2018. We have another one or two years left in the expansion, but we will see rising downside risks by 2020. The Bay Area will continue its moderate outperformance but is still vulnerable to downturn.”

MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR FIRE RECOVERY

There was an amazing outpouring of monetary support after the fires, but our biggest challenges today include the lack of housing and labor, along with the need to help people better navigate the permit process, said Mazzoni of Rebuild the North Bay Foundation (www.rebuildnorthbay.org). For some, it’s the ability to cope with mental health issues caused by disaster anxiety, she said.

Seventy percent of fire survivors don’t have enough money, or insurance proceeds, to rebuild, and some are still living in FEMA trailers — while others are leaving the area, Mazzoni said. And 30 percent of K-12 students may leave the North Bay by year-end.

The major issue is rebuilding. The foundation is helping to coordinate fire-recovery efforts in Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties.

“Our vision includes advocacy, coordination, and workforce development,” Mazzoni said. “Some of our greatest successes have come from face-to-face interactions with key leaders in Washington, D.C.”

For example, she said Henry Hansel of Sonoma County’s Hansel Auto Group and Michael Mondavi of Napa’s Folio Wine Partners went to D.C. seeking Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement with a 90-10 split.

“We’ve also garnered support from boards of supervisors and city councils as we strive to have a more streamlined permit process,” Mazzoni said. “We must make this process a simple as possible and provide those in need with access to information. Having safer, greener, more sustainable buildings is our commitment. Finding resources and funding is our major goal.”

Another objective is finding ways for victims to combine their resources to get the things they need, she said.

“We’re collecting data and partner with firms to make this happen,” she said. “It’s a multibillion-dollar challenge that also includes job skills training, because right now we don’t have all the labor we need.”

FIX SACRAMENTO? KNOW YOUR REP

“The biggest issue we face today is getting control of expenses,” Crane said. ”Knowing our elected representatives and supporting like-minded candidates is one key way to help do this.”

Only 1 in 99 know the names of their elected representatives in Sacramento, Crane said. Yet in America today, there are some 20 million state and local government employees who have the power and authority over our lives through their votes and actions.

Crane said that Govern for California is the largest campaign financing organization for candidates running for the Legislature. It’s is a co-equal branch of government listed first in the state constitution. The governor is like a CEO with veto power, but to get things done, most bills require a majority vote of 41 state Assembly members and 21 in the Senate, Crane noted.

“It takes a lot of money to get elected but that is not enough,” he said. “To be more effective, winners have to move up to key posts, such as becoming speaker of the Assembly and chairs of committees. Sometimes, it’s not just about who is the best candidate.”

In some areas of Los Angeles, for example, those running have to be of Armenian descent or of Vietnamese origin to win an election. Campaign funding is a significant factor and often involves $1 million per candidate, but most will gladly take contributions of $1,000 or less.

“If we want to see changes in state spending, rising pension fund and Medicaid costs, and especially how to offset and finance future recessions, it is important to know our legislators,” Crane said. “We can’t just rely on the $13 billion in the state’s rainy-day fund. It may take more than $20 billion a year for three years.”