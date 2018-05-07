Marin County continues to move toward major rehabilitation work on 2.5-mile stretch of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard between Highway 101 and the town of Ross. A process that began in 2014 is expected to pass a milestone May 8, when country supervisors consider adopting an environmental impact report for the project.

The Transportation Authority of Marin has allocated $13.2 million for the potential project from its Major Roads Project Fund. The funds come from the Measure A transportation sales tax, which passed in 2004. Sir Francis Drake Boulevard was one of the major roads identified as needing extensive rehabilitation in the Measure A Expenditure Plan in 2006. Additionally, a $340,000 grant from the authority has been secured strictly for traffic signal improvements.

Aside from repaving the entire roadway, the county stated that the proposed project addresses traffic congestion, intersection configurations, community safety concerns, accessibility improvements, and optimizing the movement of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists along the corridor.

How much the work will cost depends on the determination of the final EIR and the subsequent design of the project, the county stated. At present it plans to do the work in two phases, the first in spring or summer 2019 and the second in spring or summer 2020.