Marin Economic Forum leadership Friday called for a single-purpose effort by public and private sectors to address a county housing shortage, including a campaign to “dispel” the myths about affordable housing,

That shortage is affecting the local economy now and in the future.

Robin Sternberg, CEO of the public-private partnership designed to boost economic growth, said the San Rafael conference’s aim was to isolate the barriers to addressing the housing shortage.

The group’s chief economist, Rob Eyler, and economic policy consultant Jesús Guzmán offered a statistical look at Marin County currently and where it is headed.

Elyer said there are four things Marin County seeks: low-density housing, slow growth, low traffic and a “vibrant job market.” Only problem is, “you cannot have all four,” he said.

Many of the workers that would contribute to a vibrant workforce are facing long commutes to work there. Guzmán said 60 percent of the Marin County workforce commutes across county lines, and about 8 percent travels an hour or more.

“Where are the workers going to come from?” Guzmán asked.

And if the answer is a steadily growing county population, that may not work out. Marin has a projected “flatline” of population growth among North Bay counties and the state.

Economics might also be affected by a county population aging faster than elsewhere, the experts said. In more than a decade, the number of people of retirement age there could equal the number of people in the workforce. And as people age, their incomes usually become more fixed, which could mean less consumer spending.

If the answer to a strong economy is to build more homes, Marin County added 87 new homes, the lowest among area counties, Eyler said, citing 2016 statistics.

“Marin County has punted on higher density” development, he said.

The county also has many renters under financial stress. Guzmán said the federal Housing and Urban Development recommendation is that no more than 30 percent of household income go to housing. But in Marin, the bite is 44 percent for households making $30,000 to $50,000 a year, and even higher for other income brackets.

Asking people to fork over a greater share of their income to rent has a cost. Guzmán said analysis shows that “lost consumer spending” — money going to rent as opposed to discretionary spending — is $370 million. This is money that, if it were put to another use, could find its way into food, vehicle or building improvement purchases.

When housing is unaffordable, it can also complicate hiring and retaining employees. Guzmán cited statewide data showing that 50 percent of California businesses report losing a job candidate or having to pay more, because of housing.

“And I would expect the number to be higher in Marin County,” Guzmán said.

He identified “barriers” to more affordable housing in Marin. They include the “cost and process” of getting construction permits, which at about 11.5 months on average is “among the highest in the nation.”

Marin County also has a lack of workers, faces political resistant to adding more affordable housing and is facing the problem of “no coordinated effort to address the shortage.”

While Marin County’s home market — with values on average about $1 million — gets the attention, Guzmán said that market is ”the function of the policies we have created.”