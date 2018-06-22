Professional background: Worked in San Francisco’s Financial District after college from 1963 to 1977: Allis Chalmers/Bankers Mortgage/Transamerica Mortgage before entering the family business in 1980.

Education: The University of California, Berkeley; College of San Mateo; Grace Ball Secretarial School

Staff: 26

Tell us about yourself and your company: McRoskey Mattress Company was established in 1899 in San Francisco by my grandfather and his brother. The company built and sold directly to the public mattresses and box springs and related bedding items. My father and his brother were the 2nd generation to continue in the business. I’m 3rd generation. My son also works for the company. And a strong group of managers skillfully handles the day to day business transactions. The company has prided itself since its inception on building a quality product with materials that matter. We have customers that go back three to four generations.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Most recently we have opened a showroom in San Rafael…moving into the North Bay! And finding how delighted our customers are…not to have to cross a bridge, as beautiful as it is…to get to a showroom.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Building a strong management team !

What is your biggest challenge today?

Today’s challenge is blending brick and mortar shopping with online shopping and providing accurate information and a good shopping experience in both arenas.

Words that best describe you: Here for the customer!

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Obstacles faced are similar to all of us, female or male, that operate a business.

They include being true to your product and to your customer, offering a competitive compensation package, addressing challenges posed by local, state and national regulations. I have found that people inside and outside of the industry are generous in sharing information. That’s a big help when facing challenges.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

The interesting challenge is being able to sell on line an in store…meeting the shopper in both locations!

Who was your most important mentor?

My most important mentor was my father, allowing me to introduce new ways of doing things. Also he was kind and well regarded…attributes worth striving for.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Pay attention to details and do not be afraid to ask questions. If something is gnawing at you, turn around and look at it. Don’t turn away.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: I like to follow businesses that are nimble online and with brick and mortar. One of my favorites is Heath Ceramics.

Typical day at the office: Addressing the needs of team managers

Best place to work outside of your office: Outside of the office…means it is time to do something else besides work!!

Current reading: Currently rereading “The Hare with Amber Eyes”

Most want to meet: Maya Angelou