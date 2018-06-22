s
s
Robin McRoskey Azevedo of McRoskey Mattress Co. wins North Bay Women in Business award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 22, 2018, 4:01PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Robin McRoskey Azevedo

CEO

McRoskey Mattress Company

1400 Minnesota St., San Francisco

415-874-7521

www.McRoskey.com

Showrooms: San Rafael, San Francisco, Palo Alto

Read more profiles of 2018 Women in Business winners: nbbj.news/wib18winners

Professional background: Worked in San Francisco’s Financial District after college from 1963 to 1977: Allis Chalmers/Bankers Mortgage/Transamerica Mortgage before entering the family business in 1980.

Education: The University of California, Berkeley; College of San Mateo; Grace Ball Secretarial School

Staff: 26

Tell us about yourself and your company: McRoskey Mattress Company was established in 1899 in San Francisco by my grandfather and his brother. The company built and sold directly to the public mattresses and box springs and related bedding items. My father and his brother were the 2nd generation to continue in the business. I’m 3rd generation. My son also works for the company. And a strong group of managers skillfully handles the day to day business transactions. The company has prided itself since its inception on building a quality product with materials that matter. We have customers that go back three to four generations.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Most recently we have opened a showroom in San Rafael…moving into the North Bay! And finding how delighted our customers are…not to have to cross a bridge, as beautiful as it is…to get to a showroom.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Building a strong management team !

What is your biggest challenge today?

Today’s challenge is blending brick and mortar shopping with online shopping and providing accurate information and a good shopping experience in both arenas.

Words that best describe you: Here for the customer!

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Obstacles faced are similar to all of us, female or male, that operate a business.

They include being true to your product and to your customer, offering a competitive compensation package, addressing challenges posed by local, state and national regulations. I have found that people inside and outside of the industry are generous in sharing information. That’s a big help when facing challenges.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

The interesting challenge is being able to sell on line an in store…meeting the shopper in both locations!

Who was your most important mentor?

My most important mentor was my father, allowing me to introduce new ways of doing things. Also he was kind and well regarded…attributes worth striving for.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Pay attention to details and do not be afraid to ask questions. If something is gnawing at you, turn around and look at it. Don’t turn away.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: I like to follow businesses that are nimble online and with brick and mortar. One of my favorites is Heath Ceramics.

Typical day at the office: Addressing the needs of team managers

Best place to work outside of your office: Outside of the office…means it is time to do something else besides work!!

Current reading: Currently rereading “The Hare with Amber Eyes”

Most want to meet: Maya Angelou

15 stories of notable North Bay women professionals

Social media you most use: Paying attention to Instagram

Stress relievers: Walking

Favorite hobbies: Shopping for and cooking with local ingredients enjoyed with friends and family

What would parents or significant others say if asked to brag about you?

She can do it!

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

Life is good.