Physician leader of The Permanente Medical Group Recruitment and co-chief of mental health in San Rafael Medical Center

Elyse Weinstein, M.D., of Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: Worked for Kaiser Permanente for 25 years. Have worked with pharmacy, quality, depression best practices, intimate partner violence and women’s mental health. Chief of the Department of Mental Health for five years, then co chief of mental health and became the physician leader of recruitment for The Permanente Medical Group.

Education: University of Michigan premedical – medical Program. Bachelor of science and MD. Harvard Leadership Program through KP.

Tell us about yourself and your company: I come from a family immersed in the medical profession. So it was only natural that I join a group dedicated to advancing the care of patients in an innovative and collaborative way.

KP is an amazing company that puts the patient first and then enables their physicians and staff to develop programs and care that does that.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I am very proud of the fact that our members have rated my department of mental health with the highest satisfaction. We have an amazing array of programs that you cannot get outside of an integrated system such as ours.

In recruitment I am very proud of hiring the best and brightest physicians and that we are the place that many physicians want to practice at. You can’t beat our culture of collaboration, support and professional development all in a mission designed to take care of our members.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I just related how proud of my department I am. So on a personal note, I have to say I am most proud of my kids. They are two grown, independent people with interests, accomplishments all their own. Their futures are incredibly bright! That brings me such joy.

I am also proud of how I was able to combine being a mom, involve myself in our community and build a fulfilling career.

What is your biggest challenge today?

We have enormous challenges in health care right now. Our main goal is to take care of patients with compassion and expertise. No matter where the chips fall in our country, that will never change and it has been our mission for the past 70 years.

Words that best describe you: Committed, Very loyal. Open and curious. Reliable and a good friend.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

For me, I love exceeding expectations. So when people make assumptions about you, I have learned to jump over them and take hold of the conversation. Early on the biggest obstacle was being given opportunities. I have been fortunate that in KP, I have been nurtured and encouraged.

Then I learned to find my own voice. The book “Lean in” made a big impact. I would challenge myself to speak up in meetings when I noticed most of the men were doing the speaking. I noticed women sitting at the back of the room and I would purposely sit at the front.

That was a lot of fun.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?