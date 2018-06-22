s
Elyse Weinstein, M.D., of Kaiser Permanente wins North Bay Women in Business award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 22, 2018, 1:33PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Elyse Weinstein, M.D.

Physician leader of The Permanente Medical Group Recruitment and co-chief of mental health in San Rafael Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente

99 Monticello Road, San Rafael 94903

415-491-3000

www.kp.org

Read more profiles of 2018 Women in Business winners: nbbj.news/wib18winners

Elyse Weinstein, M.D., of Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: Worked for Kaiser Permanente for 25 years. Have worked with pharmacy, quality, depression best practices, intimate partner violence and women’s mental health. Chief of the Department of Mental Health for five years, then co chief of mental health and became the physician leader of recruitment for The Permanente Medical Group.

Education: University of Michigan premedical – medical Program. Bachelor of science and MD. Harvard Leadership Program through KP.

Tell us about yourself and your company: I come from a family immersed in the medical profession. So it was only natural that I join a group dedicated to advancing the care of patients in an innovative and collaborative way.

KP is an amazing company that puts the patient first and then enables their physicians and staff to develop programs and care that does that.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I am very proud of the fact that our members have rated my department of mental health with the highest satisfaction. We have an amazing array of programs that you cannot get outside of an integrated system such as ours.

In recruitment I am very proud of hiring the best and brightest physicians and that we are the place that many physicians want to practice at. You can’t beat our culture of collaboration, support and professional development all in a mission designed to take care of our members.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I just related how proud of my department I am. So on a personal note, I have to say I am most proud of my kids. They are two grown, independent people with interests, accomplishments all their own. Their futures are incredibly bright! That brings me such joy.

I am also proud of how I was able to combine being a mom, involve myself in our community and build a fulfilling career.

What is your biggest challenge today?

We have enormous challenges in health care right now. Our main goal is to take care of patients with compassion and expertise. No matter where the chips fall in our country, that will never change and it has been our mission for the past 70 years.

Words that best describe you: Committed, Very loyal. Open and curious. Reliable and a good friend.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

For me, I love exceeding expectations. So when people make assumptions about you, I have learned to jump over them and take hold of the conversation. Early on the biggest obstacle was being given opportunities. I have been fortunate that in KP, I have been nurtured and encouraged.

Then I learned to find my own voice. The book “Lean in” made a big impact. I would challenge myself to speak up in meetings when I noticed most of the men were doing the speaking. I noticed women sitting at the back of the room and I would purposely sit at the front.

That was a lot of fun.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

I anticipate more women will become leaders in the health care space. More and more women are going into medicine and KP reflects that ratio. I also think more answers will come from women as to how to raise a family and have such a demanding career as well.

Who was your most important mentor?

I would have to say my father and sister. My father never made gender an issue at all. I have two older brothers who are doctors, and it was assumed and always made clear I and my younger sister were no different. My sister is in the pharmaceutical industry and VP of a global medical company. She is my greatest coach and guiding light. Her stamina and bursting of glass ceilings has encouraged me to do the same.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

I would say to LEAN IN. Once you get there you will figure it out. There are definitely ebbs and flows in one’s career but keep a hand in something that you fought for and you never know where you will end up. I never thought I would be a chief or leading recruitment but I kept open to opportunities and I always made sure my contribution was for my company and patients, not focused on what the company can do for me. Make yourself indispensable at every opportunity.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Sheryl Sandberg

Typical day at the office: On any given day, I will be taking care of patients, leading administrative meetings about our services, responding to concerns or issues in both mental health and recruitment or hosting a dinner for physician candidates and our physicians. It is a wonderful mix and every day is different.

Best place to work outside of your office: On my couch with my cat on my lap!

Current reading: Always re-reading Jane Austen. Reading “The Power of Moments” by the Heath brothers and “Drive “ by Daniel Pink and “Teaming” by Amy Edmundson. Love Jaqueline Winspear for fun reading and she lives in Marin County!

Most want to meet: Sheryl Sandberg and Michelle Obama

Social media you most use: Facebook to keep in touch with family and friends. Linked In for the recruitment world. Following twitter and Instagram as well.

Stress relievers: Exercise at least 3-4 times a week if possible.

I love to play games with family and friends. Love to hike the hills of Mt. Tam and enjoy a nice dinner and binge watching good TV with my wonderful husband

Favorite hobbies: I love hiking, knitting, pickle ball and playing Mah Jongg.

What would parents or significant others say if asked to brag about you?

I asked them. They would call me their “shining star” and say how proud they are. They would say how comfortable I am in my skin and how I enjoy my job so much! And my sister added that I can be a “driving force when she needs to be!”

And she is there for us when we need her.

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

My husband is my biggest support. He has always been supportive of my taking on new things. Having him in my corner is my secret ingredient!