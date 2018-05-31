College of Marin Monday plans to open a track for public use, but its construction of a baseball field the near location continues.

Kentfield Campus track and tennis courts include upgrades like a new synthetic turf field with natural cork infill for soccer and lacrosse, new long jump, triple jump, and high jump areas; and new bleachers. Four new tennis courts, relocated adjacent to the track, will open as well on Monday.

The college’s new track and tennis court facilities will be open for public use from sunrise to sunset seven days a week, when not in use for classes or other scheduled events. Organized sport and training activities (including lessons on the tennis courts) is by college permit only, the announcement notes.

As for the baseball field, “Construction work on the baseball field is ongoing and may, at times, present some logistical challenges for those utilizing the track and tennis courts. The college is working with contractors to minimize the impact on those accessing the facilities,” it states in announcing the track/tennis facility opening.

