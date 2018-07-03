The union representing 1,300 Marin County employees plans a July 9 vote on a new contract after late Friday negotiations with Marin County averted plans for a three-day strike beginning Sunday at the opening of the county’s fair.

The county announced the Marin Association of Public Employees reached a tentative three-year labor agreement with its representatives at approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday, June 29, after a full day of mediated negotiations at the Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael.

Terms of the accord, as detailed in the county’s announcement, will provide a one-time “bargaining bonus” of $1,000 for every employee making less than $90,000 a year and a bonus of $500 to those making more. In addition, county employees in this unit will receive pay hikes — 2.5 percent in 2018, 3 percent in 2019 and 2.5 percent in 2020.

Earlier last week, the North Bay County announced a tentative three-year deal with the Marin County Management Employees Association covering the wages and benefits for about 325 middle managers and supervisors and a one-year tentative agreement with the Sheriff Staff Officers Association. The Probation Managers Association came to a three-year tentative agreement on June 19. All three agreements went into effect July 1.

In the three-year agreements reached with the management employees and probation managers groups, represented employees will receive wage increases of 2.5 percent this month, 3 percent in July 2019 and 2.5 percent in July 2020. Members of the Sheriff Staff Officers Association, which reached a one-year agreement, will receive a 2.5 percent wage increase this month.

The county has been negotiating with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees; Teamsters, Deputy District Attorneys; and Teamsters, Probation Workers. Contracts with the Teamsters units expired June 30. The stage-workers contract expires July 15.