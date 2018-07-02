North Bay drivers now are paying a quarter more to enter San Francisco on the Golden Gate Bridge and related buses and ferries.

The standard bridge toll increased July 1 to $8, according to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway & Transportation District, which operates the 81-year-old landmark span. Motorists with a FasTrak transmitter now pay $7, and carpoolers $5.

Drivers of trucks with or without a trailer or towed vehicle now are paying a dollar more per axle, beyond two axles on the roadway. So, that's $8 for two axles, up from $7, and $24 for three axles, up from $21. The per-axle toll also applies to autos or recreational vehicles towing another vehicle or trailer.

The increase is the last of a fare hikes scheduled over the last five years by the Golden Gate Bridge District, officials said in the announcement.

Also on July 1, fares increased on Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry.

The district is facing a $3.9 million deficit and officials said additional increases are likely, the Marin Independent Journal reported Saturday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.