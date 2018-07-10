Autodesk, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) has acquired Salem, Massachusetts-based Assemble Systems, Inc., the San Rafael-based design software giant announced.

Assemble Systems provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform that holds BIM models, drawings and point clouds, so construction professionals can condition, query and connect the data to project workflows. These include bid management, estimating, project management, scheduling, site management and finance. Over time, Assemble Systems's solution will be integrated with Autodesk's new BIM 360 project management platform, the company said Monday.

Financial terms of the stock-and-cash deal weren't disclosed.

"I welcome the Assemble Systems team to the Autodesk family, as part of our efforts to digitize and improve the construction industry," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk, in the news release. "We are connecting project data from design through construction, creating the cloud-enabled tools necessary to make the critical preconstruction phase of a project more predictable and profitable."

Such software is designed to automate the preconstruction process, using the building information model (BIM) to drive better visibility, productivity and collaboration.

BIM 360 is intended to be an open platform across industries, allowing project teams to collaborate on coordinated, shared designs from design through construction, regardless of location, role or stage of the project.

"Autodesk is an AEC technology leader and was the majority investor in our Series A funding last year. We partnered closely with Autodesk to make the greatest impact on the construction industry. We're excited about joining Autodesk and continuing to make BIM data more useful across construction project workflows," said Don Henrich, CEO of Assemble Systems.

Assemble Systems products are used by 174 unique customers, in nearly 1,000 sites and offices working on 12,700 projects, including one-fourth of the ENR 400 customer list, according to Autodesk.

The San Rafael company has more than 200 million customers and employs over 8,500 worldwide. Fiscal 2018 revenue was $2.06 billion.

Autodesk doesn't expect the acquisition of Assemble to impact the company's outlook for the fiscal second quarter, ending July 31. The company anticipates revenue of $595 million to $605 million.