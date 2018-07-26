Tim Murray has become a partner at Santa Rosa-based W Real Estate and chief operating officer.

Most recently, he established offices for Intero Real Estate and Alain Pinel Realtors. At Alain Pinel, he was regional manager for San Francisco, Marin and Wine Country. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of Pacific Union GMAC Real Estate.

—

Kerin Torpey Bashaw, M.P.H., B.S.N., R.N., has been hired as senior vice president of patient safety and risk management for The Doctors Company in Napa.

Bashaw has over 20 years of experience. She has held a variety of positions in health care organizations, most recently as corporate vice president of quality for Verity Health Systems in Redwood City.

Bashaw holds a Master of Public Health degree from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Georgetown University. She served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and volunteered for active duty in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

—

Chad Johnson has been hired as assistant vice president and senior underwriter for Summit State Bank, based in Santa Rosa.

Johnson has more than 10 years of community banking experience.

Prior to joining Summit, Johnson was a credit analyst and commercial loan officer at Bank of Marin. Most recently he was a business banking officer at Exchange Bank. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wyoming.

—

Claret Presley was recently named perioperative director for Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center.

Presley has been working in health care since 1997, working in roles as varied as nursing assistant, medical record clerk and pharmacy technician. She received her nursing degree in 2003 and was eventually promoted to perioperative director at Kaiser Permanente Richmond.

She graduated with a master’s degree in nursing from University of Arizona. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in nursing practice at Duke University, with plans to graduate next year.

—

Susan Hildreth, who recently concluded a nearly two-year stint as the inaugural distinguished practitioner in residence at the University of Washington’s Information School, is the interim director of Sonoma County Library.

Hildreth’s appointment by the county library commission comes more than a month after then-interim director Tracy Gray left to become the library services director for the city of Mountain View.

During her time at the University of Washington in Seattle, Hildreth taught, helped develop curriculum and researched the future of libraries.

She served from 2011 to 2015 as director of the Washington, D.C.-based Institute of Museum and Library Services, a position she was appointed to by former President Barack Obama.

—

Alan Mason, who is a Santa Rosa Symphony board member, has been elected to the board of directors of the League of American Orchestras.

The New York-based league leads, supports and champions America’s orchestras and the vitality of the music they perform. Its membership of more than 2,000 organizations and individuals across North America runs the gamut from world-renowned orchestras to community groups, from summer festivals to student and youth ensembles, from conservatories to libraries, from businesses serving orchestras to individuals who love symphonic music.