WX Brands hired Michael Lukan as chief financial officer, the Novato-based wine, beer and spirits brand creator said Tuesday.

A CFO of North Coast wine companies for the past nine years, Lukan now is overseeing business strategy, finance, accounting and human resource teams for a company Wine Business Monthly ranked as the 17th largest U.S. wine company last year.

“His well-rounded experience and entrepreneurial mindset will make him a great asset for WX Brands to continue to build on our tremendous growth,” said Peter Byck, president and CEO, in the announcement.

WX has a portfolio of brands focused on "delighting the customer," Lukan said.

"Peter and the WX team have positioned the company for tremendous growth by delivering an exceptional customer experience and I’m looking forward to helping realize this opportunity," he said.

The portfolio includes nationally available wine brands such as Bread & Butter, Jamieson Ranch Vineyards portfolio (Double Lariat, Reata, Whiplash and Light Horse), Chronic Cellars, Jelly Jar and Our Daily Wines. Production tops 6 million cases, sold in 12 countries. Sourcing for the products comes from 17 countries.

Lukan’s career includes senior finance, investment and consulting roles. In 2013 Lukan co-founded Novato-based Wine Hooligans with Dennis Carroll and was CFO and chief operating officer for the venture. Among its brands, Wine Hooligans acquired the provocative brand Cycles Gladiator, which raised eyebrows with nudity in the label artwork, and relaunched it under direction of original winemaker Adam LaZarre.

Lukan had worked together at Purple Wine Company and Sonoma Wine Company, where Carroll was president (2001-2012) and Lukan was CFO (2009-2013).

Before that, his main finance roles were as a principal with Catalyst Investment Management Co. and a consultant with KPMG Peat Marwick and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

He earned an MBA from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario and a Bachelor of Engineering from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

WX started in 1999 as a wine business-to-business e-commerce platform but morphed over the next few years into a company that makes wine, beer and spirits brands for retailers and other customers. In recent years, WX has been building its own national brands.