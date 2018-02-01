The distributor for Mendocino Brewing Co. said the Ukiah brewery has stopped producing beer and laid off its sales staff.

Columbia Distributing, an Oregon-based beer wholesaler that operates a facility in Santa Rosa, is not distributing any more of Mendocino Brewing’s beer after being informed of the decision to stop production, said spokeswoman Lindsi Taylor.

Mendocino Brewing Co. representatives could not be reached for comment.

The legendary brewery closed its Ukiah taproom on Jan. 13. The company’s Saratoga Brewing Co. subsidiary in Saratoga Spring, New York, closed earlier this month, according to the Post-Standard in Syracuse, New York.