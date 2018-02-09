The Mendocino County of Board of Supervisors appointed Joseph A. Moreo as the new agricultural commissioner.

Moreo previously was agricultural commissioner and sealer of weights and measures for Modoc County. He has 35 years of experience in agriculture and is former president of the Regional Association of Northern California Agricultural Commissioners and Sealer.

“I was drawn to work for Mendocino County as it begins the process of merging a traditional agricultural community with the emerging cannabis industry,” Moreno said in the announcement. “I feel my years of experience will bring stability to an office facing huge changes in a rapidly shifting environment.”

Board Chairman Dan Hamburg, representing the Fifth District, said Moreno has “a deep background in all of the varied aspects of this job.”

Carre Brown, First District supervisor and longtime Mendocino County Farm Bureau member, said Moreo “understands the critical role a diverse and productive (agricultural) economy plays in our rural (county).”

Moreno graduated from Ohio State University.