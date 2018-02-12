HOPLAND — Fetzer Vineyards, now entering its 50th year in business, pioneered sustainable and organic viticulture practices that have become increasingly commonplace throughout today’s industry.

In the process, it put Mendocino County on the map as a spot to grow premium wine grapes.

Its golden anniversary offers an opportunity for the Chilean-owned wine company to reconnect with the past — and to use its history as a centerpiece of its marketing strategy while it ramps up new brands tailored to the latest customer trends, from rosé to bourbon barrel-aged red blends.

“That is the backbone for our company on how we do things,” Giancarlo Bianchetti, chief executive officer for Fetzer, said of its sustainability efforts. “We were doing organic before it was cool.”

The effort comes as Fetzer — the 10th-largest wine company in the United States, producing 2.75 million cases last year, according to Wine Business Monthly — has largely refrained from the dealmaking that has driven consolidation in the industry. For example, Santa Rosa-based Jackson Family Wines has gone on a buying spree for brands and land in Oregon while E&J Gallo Winery of Modesto has dug deep into its pockets to buy brands and the 600-acre Stagecoach Vineyard in Napa Valley.

Fetzer will start looking for more acquisitions as well, Bianchetti said, both for brands and land, focusing within California. The company has 960 planted acres of vineyards, with 700 that are certified as organic — which eschews artificial chemical fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides and herbicides. The remaining 260 are biodynamic, where grapes are grown without chemicals in an attempt to have the vineyard’s ecosystem be balanced and self-sustaining.

“Now is the moment to be more open,” he said. “You need to get bigger and better.”

The company was founded by Barney and Kathleen Fetzer, who grew their own grapes in Mendocino County’s Redwood Valley and began making wine with their 11 children. It was a bold step at a time when the lumber industry was still booming in Mendocino County, long before there was a “Wine Country” or a multibillion-dollar industry built around the region’s wine, food and tourism.

Brown-Forman Corp., the Kentucky-based owners of Jack Daniels whiskey and other spirits, bought the company from the Fetzer family in 1992 for a reported $82 million. But it found that integration did not go as well as planned, especially as it realized that winemaking couldn’t deliver the returns that its Wall Street investors expected.

“We’re still our own separate company (now). I don’t think it was that as much with Brown-Forman,” said Bob Blue, vice president of winemaking and winery operations, who joined Fetzer in 1988.

To add insult to injury, Brown-Forman in 2006 closed the Fetzer Valley Oaks Food & Wine Center, a world-class culinary center that allowed customers to learn more about its wines as well as Fetzer’s sustainable farming practices. “They never wanted to spend the money,” said one former employee of Brown-Forman, which still owns Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards in Windsor. Fetzer still does not have a tasting room — a rarity in the local industry.

Chilean connection

Chilean vintner Vina Concha y Toro, which also was started by a winemaking family that dates back to 1883, bought Fetzer in 2011 for $238 million. The acquisition provided leverage for Vina Concha y Toro’s imports into the U.S. market, the largest wine marketplace in the world.