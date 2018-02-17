With preparing for a safer, more resilient future in mind, Mendocino County’s Leadership Initiative team has partnered with the Solar Living Institute, Community Foundation of Mendocino County, Mendocino College, and KZYX to host Coming Home: Redwood Fire Rebuild Expo on March 24.

To be held at the Mendocino College Ukiah campus, Coming Home is a free all-day community-centered event geared at educating, informing, and connecting the communities affected by the recent fires with resilient, affordable rebuilding options.

“Mendocino County is committed to making sure our residents affected by the Redwood Fire have the resources they need to recover and rebuild successfully. Even during times of disaster our community comes together and is strong and resilient,” said Carre Brown, Mendocino County First District supervisor. “This expo will help provided resources to rebuild our strong and vibrant communities.”

Adam Goldberg, program manager with the Solar Living Institute, said the expo will offer an opportunity for the community to join together around the topic of rebuilding and discover sustainable building approaches that are more resilient in the face of disaster.

“We are creating a space for our community to learn about rebuilding options, connect with sustainable building professionals, and have meaningful conversations about how we can rebuild together,” Goldberg said.

The expo will include a series of talks that kicks off with a keynote address from the Mendocino County Department of Planning and Building. Through educational seminars and exhibits by professionals from around the region, the expo will showcase information on fire-resistant building methods, solar systems and renewable energy, efficient home design, fire-resistant landscapes, navigating insurance claims and accessory dwelling units.