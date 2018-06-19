Travis Scott has been chosen to lead the Mendocino County Tourism Commission as its executive director with an annual budget of $1.5 million to promote that section of the North Coast.

This year, the 11-member commission announced a new branding initiative that includes a complete redesign of its website, collateral, social media and marketing campaigns.

“Travis Scott is the ideal candidate to join our vibrant new team, providing the marketing insight and creative talent Mendocino County needs to elevate our brand to the next level,” said board Chairman John Kuhry in the announcement. “His background in event marketing, brand management, the competitive wine industry and regional tourism, coupled with strong communication skills, are critical to Visit Mendocino County’s future and its long-term stakeholders.”

According to the commission, Scott worked in the Anderson Valley wine industry and has held posts at Mendocino Winegrowers, Inc., Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association and multiple festival event companies supervising brand marketing large-scale events in California. A resident of Ukiah, he serves on Mendocino College Foundation and Mendocino Winegrowers, Inc., boards.