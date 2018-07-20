Hundreds of eager shoppers were staged outside when Ukiah’s brand new Costco opened its doors to the public Thursday, welcoming customers who began arriving before sunrise to peruse the aisles of the long-awaited store, a first for Mendocino County.

Even before its debut, the national warehouse chain boasted about 9,000 members in the Ukiah Valley, offering some guarantee of success as it tests out its new market area, a company representative said.

And there seems to be little doubt about demand among community leaders, for whom the huge new store marks the city’s arrival.

“It’s almost like it puts Ukiah on the map,” Mayor Kevin Doble said. “Just the sheer market area of Costco would bring people to our town that ordinarily wouldn’t come here, and I think that’s always good for a city, when you’re in an area where you can be somewhat remote or isolated. I think it will be a really good thing for our community.”

Thousands of Costco members for years have taken their hard-earned cash out of Ukiah, the seat of Mendocino County, to spend at existing Costco stores across the Sonoma County line, in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park. The new location is expected to draw those local consumers and others from around Mendocino and Lake counties, as well as southern Humboldt and northern Sonoma counties.

General Manager Michael Wiederholt said he expected about 5,000 shoppers on weekends and 2,500 customers daily on weekdays.

City officials anticipate about $2 million a year in sales tax revenue from the store, based on Costco sales projections, increasing general fund revenue by about 11 percent, Ukiah Finance Director Dan Buffalo said.

About half that would be divided between maintaining public safety services and improving city streets under voter-approved ballot measures, he said.

But he and other officials also hope having the popular retail outlet helps further establish the city of 16,000 people as a regional hub, bringing more people into other stores and restaurants, and potentially encouraging other large-scale companies, like Target, to set up shop.

Costco’s efforts to open in town have been formally underway since 2011, though the company’s interest in having an inland Mendocino County store reportedly dates back earlier. But between environmental review and two legal challenges, delays pushed back the start of construction until last fall.

The 141,000-square-foot store is at 1275 Airport Park Blvd. on the south end of town, on 15 acres the city had purchased with redevelopment funds and later sold to Costco to ensure the store became a reality.

It’s next to Walmart, Friedman’s Home Improvement Center, Food Maxx and Staples, among other retailers and restaurants.

The city also dedicated about $4 million to road improvements at the Highway 101/Talmage Road interchange and Airport Park Boulevard, though Doble said the work was long needed to facilitate build-out of the business park, beyond just Costco.

The new store employs 230 people, more than half of them full-time. Though 40 were transferred from other Costco locations in California and as far away as Virginia, 190 were hired locally from the communities of Ukiah, Laytonville, Cloverdale and Lake County, company representatives said.

Wages start at $14 an hour, said Wiederholt, the general manager. The company is known for providing good working conditions and benefits for its employees.