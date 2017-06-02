A new 4-story hotel is slated for downtown Napa.

On June 2, Choice Hotels International, Inc., announced it has partnered Stratus Development Partners, LLC, of Newport Beach to develop plans for a 90-room Cambria hotel at 320 Soscol Ave., a main thoroughfare into downtown Napa from Silverado Trail.

In January, Choice Hotels announced another partnership with Stratus on development of a 132-room hotel in Rohnert Park about a half-mile from Graton Resort & Casino.

Both hotels are expected to open in 2019.

These projects are part of an expansion of the Cambria Hotels & Suites brand to the West Coast, according to Janis Cannon, senior vice president for upscale brands at Choice Hotels.

“The Napa Valley area continues to grow as a premier destination for travelers from all over the country, and we look forward to providing guests with an upscale option in the area to meet the needs of the modern traveler,” Cannon said in a statement.

The Napa property is set to feature fresh locally sourced food and beverage, and also will include flexible meeting space and a fitness center.

In other Napa hotel projects, the 183-room Archer Napa is expected to open downtown this summer. In south Napa, Meritage Resort & Spa has a 145-room expansion under construction, and Marriott plans to build a 253-room hotel with a winery and tasting room.

Cynthia Sweeney covers health care, hospitality, residential real estate, education, employment and business insurance. Reach her at Cynthia.Sweeney@busjrnl.com or call 707-521-4259.