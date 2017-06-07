Owners of the Napa Valley Wine Train have submitted plans to the city for a new resort to be built on 3 acres in the Oxbow area of downtown Napa.

The 5-story, 148-room resort is inspired by luxurious train stations found throughout Europe and would feature a rooftop pool, restaurant, tiki bar and a full-service spa and gym, owners said.

The resort also would house retail space styled after the Oxbow Public Market across the street and focus on on local purveyors and products. Additional features would be a members-only wine club and an enclosed parking area to accommodate guests of the resort and train station.

Seattle-based architecture firm Olson Kundig designed the resort to be rustic and contemporary, with natural finishes inspired by the surrounding agricultural and winemaking structures. The arrival experience would mirror European train stations, with an atrium made of glass and steel allowing an abundance of natural light to fill the space.

Guestrooms on the third and fourth floors would surround the internal 4-story atrium, which will house the retail market and train-passenger lobby.

“We welcome visitors from across the globe to experience the magic of the Napa Valley Wine Train and now, we can offer these individuals world-class accommodations,” said Scott Goldie, a partner of Brooks Street, a California-based real estate development and investment company that owns the train along with Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “We feel there’s a need for an elevated hospitality experience in downtown Napa, and we’re looking forward to making our vision become a reality.”