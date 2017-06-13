See other coverage of North Coast wine industry mergers and acquisitions: nbbj.news/wineMnA

Raymond Vineyards, part of the Boisset Collection of vintners such as DeLoach and Buena Vista, has expanded its Napa Valley vineyard holdings with the purchase of 55 adjacent acres south of St. Helena.

Raymond Vineyard & Cellar Inc. acquired the Bartolucci Vineyard, located off Stice Lane and Highway 128, from Bartolucci Family Trust on June 12. The vineyard has 47 acres of planted cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, petit verdot, cabernet franc and merlot vines.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Vineyard acquisition has been active above and below the radar in the North Coast in the past few years, as vintners lock in supply of choice grapes.

Raymond already owns a 10-acre estate cabernet sauvignon vineyard next door at the end of Stice. It’s a block away from the winery and its 81 estate acres of cab and merlot off Zinfandel Lane.

“We believe in Napa Valley, and we believe in the importance of a long-term vision of making fine wines with a deep commitment and respect to the most prestigious and high-quality terroir,” said Raymond Proprietor Jean-Charles Boisset. “The addition of this phenomenal site in St. Helena from a great Napa family strengthens Raymond and ensures continuity and respect of the Bartolucci’s family legacy.”

After the acquisition of Bartolucci and of Ticen Ranch on Highway 29 in 2015, Raymond now controls 380 acres of vines in Napa Valley.

Like the rest of Boisset’s estate vineyards, the Bartolucci property will be certified under the Napa Green, organic and Biodynamic programs, according to the St. Helena-based company.

The Bartolucci family has been farming in Napa Valley for four generations, since Italian immigrant Andrea Bartolucci purchased his first vineyard in 1921. Sons and grandsons expanded vineyard and winery ventures in the valley as well as Lake and Mendocino counties.

The Bartolucci-Stice vineyard originally was planted in 1976. The Raymond family opened the winery in 1974, and Boisset purchased the Raymond operation from Kirin Holdings of Japan in August 2009.

Boisset Collection has more than two dozen U.S. and French brands plus the Atelier Fine Foods & Catering business in Napa Valley.