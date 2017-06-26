Far Niente Wine Estates has purchased a 60-acre Napa Valley vineyard planted primarily to cabernet sauvignon grapes.

The vineyard is located in the Rutherford Bench region, just west of Highway 29 and adjacent to the Bosché vineyard. The vines are relatively new, planted between 2009 and 2015.

This is the first parcel the company has purchased since San Francisco-based private equity firm GI Partners invested in Far Niente Wine Estates in June 2016. Besides Far Niente, the company also owns such wineries Dolce, Nickel & Nickel, EnRoute and Bella Union.

“Cabernet sauvignon has played a major part in our winemaking program since Far Niente’s first cabernet vintage in 1982. We are extremely pleased to have added such a fine vineyard to our Napa Valley cabernet holdings. I’m confident it will make an outstanding single-vineyard cabernet sauvignon addition to the Nickel & Nickel portfolio,” said Dirk Hampson, chairman and director of winemaking for the company, in a statement.

