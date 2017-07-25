A number of Napa Valley public officials and business leaders checked out the new Allied Clean Fuels Plaza in south Napa on July 22, a one-stop station for vehicle alternative energy.

This service station at first looks traditional, with fuel islands pumping Chevron gasoline and diesel plus a Circle K convenience store. But the station also has E-85 ethanol, biodiesel, diesel exhaust fluid, propane autogas and six fast-fill compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensers.

“Clean fuels are the future of vehicle fueling and we are pleased to offer all available clean fuels to commercial and retail customers under one roof, the only one of its kind in Northern California,” said Stan Teaderman, CEO of Allied Propane Service.

Allied Clean Fuels Plaza is affiliated with Richmond-based Allied Propane Service, which has been operating in Northern California for 50 years and has locations in Dixon and next to the new Napa station, located at 231 Devlin Road. All refined fuels from Allied Clean Fuels Plaza are also available for bulk delivery to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

The station’s commercial terminal has cardlocks for Pacific Pride, Comdata and WEX and other fleet-fueling networks. Drivers to swipe a card in the lock, enter a PIN then fuel up. Their companies get monthly statements, showing driver ID, time and location of purchase, fuel information and automated miles-per-gallon calculations.



The station also has a Tesla Supercharger EV Station, capable of charging eight Tesla vehicles simultaneously in just 20 minutes. It’s set up to offer liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen, when consumer demand develops. Drivers of North Bay hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles currently have to drive long distances to refill.

The store sells homemade sandwiches and soups from Napa’s Suppertime, cheeses from Marin County and elsewhere in the region, and premium Napa and Sonoma wines.

The station first opened in January.