Robert Fowles of Napa Valley’s Opus One Winery wins one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2017 North Bay CFO Awards.

Professional background: I’ve spent almost my entire career in consumer packaged goods and 30 years in the adult beverage industry. I’ve been the CFO of Opus One Winery for the past 11 years.

Prior to that, I was the CFO & Secretary of Spectrum Organic Products for 6 years, and prior to that 8 years as the vice president, finance & administration for Diageo’s domestic wine business.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut. I am also a CPA and CGMA (Certified Global Management Accountant)

What do you see as the essential role of a financial leader in the current environment?

To be the go-to person in the organization for problems that crop up, regardless of the functional area. I also try to act as the CEO’s right-hand person that he can confide in and ask for advice in any situation.

What are the biggest changes you’ve seen in your industry?

The widespread acceptance of wine consumption as a healthy part of one’s daily diet. Also, the consolidation within the wholesale tier of the industry and the liberalization of the direct-to-consumer shipping rules in most states

Tell us about the particular challenges and opportunities your organization has met in the recent past.

Opus One is in the early stages of a large expansion project, which began with architectural development in 2014, followed by ground-breaking in Oct., 2016. It’s a 40,000 square foot addition, which is the first change to the footprint of the winery since its completion in 1991. Managing the myriad elements of that project, while operating the winery and receiving guests has been very challenging

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

The same advice I once got from an early mentor of mine: be sure to be approachable and make yourself visible to the organization. Get out of your office and find out what the sales, marketing and operations people are working on and help them solve problems or issues. Once they realize you can help, they’ll always come to you with problems before they get ugly. It’s hard to add value to the organization if you’re the last person to find out that some issue has exploded into a crisis.

What’s the best advice for weathering today’s economic environment?

Well, today’s economic environment in the wine business is stellar. Consumers are ever-more willing to spend freely on Napa Valley wines, and we’re in a low inflation and low interest rate environment. Be sure to foster an excellent relationship with your lenders while times are good, so that you’ve got the access to capital and the flexibility to weather the downturn that will inevitably come.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

In our case, we will be running our expanded winery and maximizing the return on the investment we’re making. We are also actively looking for additional highest-quality vineyard land in the Oakville AVA, and I hope we’ll find something within the next five years. I also think the availability of skilled vineyard labor will continue to tighten, which will push more wineries toward mechanical harvesting.

