Duckhorn, whose brands include Duckhorn Vineyards, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration and Decoy from the North Coast and Canvasback from Washington state, picks up the Calera winery, brand, tasting room, 85 acres of estate vineyards, inventory and assets.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Calera founder Josh Jensen, 73, will continue to remain involved at Calera and will join the Duckhorn board, alongside founder Dan Duckhorn. All key Calera personnel, including winemaker Mike Waller, also will remain.

What he has achieved at Calera has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Alex Ryan, president and CEO of Duckhorn, said of Jensen. “Calera is one of the world’s great wineries, and we will ensure that Josh’s legacy of quality and excellence will continue to flourish for decades to come. For us, this is a fantastic opportunity to establish a presence on the Central Coast with one of the region’s most iconic wineries.”

Calera will continue to produce its wines at its seven-level, gravity-flow winery near Hollister. It produces 20,000 to 30,000 cases annually, with roughly three-quarters of that being for Central Coast bottlings. Mt. Harlan vineyard-designates make up the other quarter.

Founded in 1975, Calera played a pivotal role in establishing pinot noir as a top North American varietal wine and the Central Coast as a premium New World wine region, according to Duckhorn. The company pointed to Calera accolades such as “Pinot Pioneer” on a cover of Wine Spectator and “California’s Romanée-Conti” in another premier wine publication. It has been named a “Top 100 Winery” by trade publication Wine & Spirits four times in the past decade.

“Calera is my life’s work,” Jensen said in a statement. “In this era of industry consolidation, it was vital to me that I choose a partner that not only shares the values that have always defined Calera, but that also has the market presence to provide our wines a continued strong and secure route to market.

Duckhorn is one of the most respected luxury wine companies in the world, and for good reason.

They have integrity, and they are absolutely focused on making great wines. I’m proud to be entrusting Calera to their expert hands.”

TSG Consumer Partners, which owns Duckhorn Wine, said Calera will benefit from Duckhorn’s sales and marketing team and distributor network, including a California direct-sales model, and Duckhorn management.

Calera’s vineyards in the Mt. Harlan viticultural area are Selleck, Jensen, Reed, Mills, Ryan and de Villiers. Vineyard elevations are between 2,200 and 2,500 feet in the Gavilan Mountains, 100 miles south of San Francisco. Vines date back to 1975 are the source for Calera’s renowned single-vineyard wines.

Duckhorn Wine Company has an in-house sales team of more than 50 people and placements for its wines at more than 30,000 accounts throughout the United States and in 50 countries.

Healdsburg’s International Wine Associates was the exclusive adviser to Calera and represented it in the transaction.