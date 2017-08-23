The owners of the Indian Springs Resort and Spa in Calistoga are in talks with the city for a 170 unit resort, the third resort planned for the city in recent years.

In July, the Merchant family submitted a formal application for The Veranda Hotel project, a luxury resort located downtown, adjacent to Indian Springs, at 1512 Lincoln Ave.

The project involves the construction of up to 170 guest units, restaurants, meeting rooms, a spa, a 4,464-square foot event building, swimming pools, 22 apartments, and a public laundromat.

The application for the project states the development concept is to take advantage of the picturesque down valley views and predominance of Lincoln Avenue. The principal structure would create a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere along the street with restaurants, shops and sitting areas.

In December, the Merchants purchased the historic Calistoga Depot, which flanks the other end of the property. Also in December, the family purchased the property across the street from their proposed resort. That property houses a hair and nail salon and two living units above the shop.

The Merchants have contemplated a mixed use development on the Veranda project property for some time. In 2005, the Planning Commission reviewed conceptual plans for the ‘Calistoga Square’ project. The Merchants refined the project’s scope and in 2011, the Planning Commission reviewed plans for The Hotel Veranda project, but there were a number of concerns, including the proposed building height.

The resort would be the third for the town in recent years. A resort managed by the Four Seasons is slated to open in 2019, and another 110-room resort, managed by the Rosewood Hotel Group, is slated to open in late 2018.