Gregory Miller, M.D., has joined Collabria Care as medical director of hospice and palliative care services, the Napa-based firm providing hospice and adult day care services announced today.

The firm stated Miller brings 20 years experience in hospice care and 12 in palliative care.

“As the percentage of our population over the age of 60 increases with the Baby Boomer generation and as medical advances keep people alive longer, there is a growing need for this specialized sort of care, which often goes unmet,” Miller stated in the announcement.

Before joining Collabria Care, Miller was medical director of palliative care for the Urban Central Region of Intermountain Healthcare, a 500-bed facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company stated. He also served as a hospice physician for Quality Hospice and an adjunct associate professor at the School of Medicine at the University of Utah. Prior to that, he worked as medical director for other hospices in the Salt Lake City area, as well as the hospice physician for the largest oncology practice in Utah.

Dr. Miller was the first physician in Utah to be board certified by the American Board of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, and is also board certified in Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He obtained his medical degree from the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University. He is affiliated with a number of national hospice, palliative care and pain medicine organizations