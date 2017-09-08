Acumen Wines, an estate producer in Napa County’s Atlas Peak winegrowing region specializing in cabernet sauvignon, has appointed veteran winemaker Henrik Poulsen as director of winemaking and executive manager.

The announcement stated that Poulsen was associated with Acumen from 2013 to 2015, working closely with founding winemaker Denis Malbec, before taking a hiatus to focus on his own wines. Poulsen replaces Steve Matthiasson who served as winemaker at the Napa Valley winery following the death of Denis Malbec in early 2016.

A native of Denmark, Poulsen came to the Napa Valley in 2000 after a 13-month stay in Bordeaux. He worked at Newton Vineyards from 2000 to 2006 before joining Alpha Omega Winery as assistant winemaker. In 2013, Denis Malbec recruited Poulsen to work at Acumen for their first vintage together from the Atlas Peak estate.

Acumen was founded in 2012 when Eric Yuan and his family acquired a prized 32-acre vineyard on Atlas Peak from Dr. Jan Krupp of Stagecoach Vineyard fame. Krupp’s property is located in the rugged Atlas Peak American Viticultural Area in the Vaca Mountains of eastern Napa Valley. A second, 84-acre vineyard, just a half mile up the road, was acquired in 2014. Both vineyards are now certified organic.

The first Acumen estate wines from Atlas Peak, 2013 cabernet sauvignon, were released earlier this year.