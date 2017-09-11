Hoopes Family Vineyard and Winery has acquired a fellow Napa Valley vintner, Hopper Creek Vineyard and Winery.

Lindsay Hoopes, owner and general manager of St. Helena-based Hoopes Vineyard, had been searching for a new home for her family’s winery for more than a year before finding the ideal location, according the the deal announcement Sept. 11. Production of the Hopper Creek brand was 2,500 cases annually.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The Tede family chose the Hoopes family as the ideal business to carry on their legacy of grape growing and winemaking, according to Robyn Bentley, whose real estate brokerage, Wine Country Consultants, represented both sides.

“Small winery estate vineyard properties in the Napa Valley are almost impossible to find,” she said.

The property, located at 6204 Washington St. in Yountville, never hit the market before the sale.

“After being introduced, the Tede family knew the Hoopes family would respect the property’s history and, clichés aside, take it to the next level,” Bentley said.

Hopper Creek proprietor Dieter Tede acquired the 8-acre property in 1996 and produced wines from the estate’s cabernet sauvignon and merlot vines. Hopper Creek borders the vineyard, which is located on the southern edge of Yountville.

Hoopes’s father, Spencer, founded Hoopes Vineyard in 1985 on a home estate in Oakville. After a career in San Francisco, including work in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, Lindsay Hoopes joined the business in 2013. As the portfolio of wines has expanded since then, the family realized that they needed a vineyard-winery where they could welcome customers, according to Bentley.

“The wine business has become increasingly difficult for small producers,” she said. “The cost of land, limitations on hospitality and tastings, and excessive cost and process for permitting, have made it very difficult to realize high-margin sales.

“Small producers, even with established brands, are being priced out of the market. To stay relevant, and adapt to the challenges associated with three-tier distribution and increasing brand consolidation in the market, we needed a home where we could control the quality of our land, production and, most importantly, entertain our guests and tell our story. The winery’s bucolic setting, so close to the town of Yountville, next door to the vineyards my father planted in the infancy of our journey, is an ideal solution for us to build out the next generation of the family business.”

Hoopes Vineyard’s current releases have received critical acclaim in major industry publications. The property purchase and plans for its development will allow the wines to be sold more readily to the public, Lindsay Hoopes said. The flagship wines are from Oakville, and the vineyards at Hopper Creek will soon become a single-vineyard wine, she said.

Hoopes Vineyard’s current releases are the 2014 Hoopes Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon ($50 a bottle), 2013 Hoopes Oakville cabernet sauvignon ($75), 2013 Hoopes Dante’s Block cabernet sauvignon ($100), 2015 Hoopes Rosé Napa Valley ($35), 2014 Hoopes Genny’s Vineyard chardonnay Carneros ($50) and the 2016 Hoopes Coombsville sauvignon blanc ($35).

