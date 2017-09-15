Napa County Farm Bureau hired Ryan Klobas, J.D., to oversee the trade group’s public-public policy efforts.

His career includes work in California public administration, politics and law, including advising a governor on environmental matters and Congressional campaign management.

“Hiring a policy director of this caliber is in line with the farm bureau’s vision of supporting our mission at a high level of sophistication and positioning farm bureau as an important policy voice in Napa County,” said Manuel Rios, president of the group and owner of Rios Farming Company.

From 1999–2002, he was a district director in Alameda County for Assemblywoman Lynne Leach. In 2002–2003, he was Bay Area director for Rep. Richard Pombo’s re-election campaign. In 2004–2006, he was chief of staff for Mary Piepho on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

The year he graduated from Golden Gate University School of Law, 2006, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger named him deputy appointments secretary, advising him on candidates for environment-related boards and commissions.

He has a bachelor’s degree in politics from Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga.

Klobas was selected via an executive search led by Dawn Bardessono at Benchmark Consulting.

As Chief of Staff to Contra Costa County Supervisor Mary Piepho, he headed two full time offices in Contra Costa County that represented the constituents of District III. He was responsible for devising and leading all of the County Supervisor’s policy recommendations to the board of supervisors.

He has also served as Campaign Manager to US Congressman and House Resources Chairman Richard Pombo where he successfully managed all aspects of the Congressman’s re-election campaign as the Congressman was redistricted into Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. Klobas also served as Senior Field Representative to California Assemblywoman Lynne Leach in the California State Assembly, where he represented the Assemblywoman’s interests to the local communities.

Klobas can be reached at the Napa County Farm Bureau at (707) 224-5403 x104.