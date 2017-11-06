William Robertson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Napa-based Central Valley Builders Supply.

The company announced Robertson will replace David Templeton, who had previously announced his intent to retire after a seven-year career with the company.

The family-owned company stated Robertson has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and financial strategy. He served as CFO Orchard Supply Hardware (OSH), “where he was responsible for financial and corporate strategy from 2007 through 2011.

“At OSH, he helped lead the California home improvement retailer through the Great Recession and the eventual spin-off transaction resulting in OSH becoming an approximately $700 million standalone public company.”

After leaving OSH, Robertson held the position of CFO at Spectralink, a designer and manufacturer of wireless equipment serving retail and manufacturing clients.

Robertson holds an MBA from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business and an undergraduate degree in accounting from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona.

“The building materials industry is growing and changing every day, and I look forward to being part of the team that is driving growth,” Robertson stated in the announcement.

Operating as Central Valley, the firm stated it is among the top-100 U.S. building supply companies.