Growth of the luxury wine business out of the California North Coast has made such a big impression on Eurostampa that the Italian family behind the global printer of labels for high-end wine and spirits is making a big expansion to its Napa Valley production facility.

Early next year, Eurostampa California plans to open a 80,000-square-foot plant in a newly completed south Napa building at 1325 Airport Blvd. That would make catapult Eurostampa to among the top wine-label printers in the North Bay by size of facility, behind Multi-Color Wine & Spirits’s 150,000-square-foot Napa facility, according to the Business Journal’s Book of Lists.

“We have been in our current facility in Napa a little over two years, and our growth outpaced what we anticipated,” said Brendan Kinkie, general manager.

In 2014, the company opened its North Coast “innovation center” in 18,000 square feet at 2545 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Suite A, in south Napa. From 13 employees a year ago, the operation has scaled up to 30 employees. With the much larger plant, the local workforce is expected to double by the end of next year, Kinkie said.

Roughly 90 percent of the work the Napa plant does is focused on the wine business because of the proximity to many of the producers in the industry, he said. The operation serves about 60 clients in Napa and Sonoma counties, on the California Central Coast and in Oregon and Washington.

Eurostampa California was outfitted with new equipment for digital offset and flexographic printing on various label stock, including uncoated and metalized materials. The expanded facility is set to get more new offset- and digital-printing technology and some of the mockup and composition technology that’s currently centralized at the 300,000-square-foot headquarters plant in Italy, Kinkie said.

The Napa facility is one of several global production sites for 51-year-old Eurostampa, producing about 20 billion labels annually and employing around 1,000. Others are in Italy, France, Scotland, Cincinnati and, most recently, Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Ohio facility focuses on the spirits business, serving a number of spirits companies based nearby.

“For wine and spirits producers, they want suppliers located close to their bottling facilities,” Kinkie said.

Luciano Cillario started Eurostampa in 1966. Also at the helm are his three sons, Gianmario, Giuseppe and Gianfranco, who is CEO of Eurostampa North America. The 75,000-square-foot Cincinnati plant opened in 2011 after a nearly $9 million investment. Poly-Imprim near Cognac, France, was purchased in 2015. Eurostampa Mexico Labels opened in April of this year.

While the Napa plant focuses on bottle labels, other Eurostampa plants also decorate packaging such as tube wraps and cardboard cartons.

In the Napa lease to Eurostampa, Chris Neeb of JLL represented IDS Real Estate Group, owner of Greenwood Business Park, and Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.