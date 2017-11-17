Vintners in the Napa Valley Thursday announced the award of $6.2 million in community grants, providing funds for services include health care, adoption, Alzheimer’s parent care and mental health care, some agencies which came into play in the recent wildfires.

Dollars going to nonprofits included $1 million to Ole Health for health care to the Latino community, $550,000 to Queen of the Valley CARE network, and $75,000 to PDI Surgery Center to provide dental care to those in need.

“We are forever grateful to our nonprofit partners who helped our community during October’s fires,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the NVV. “These agencies provided medical care and basic neccessities such as food and clothing for families, safe places for children during school closures, trauma counseling and assistance for senior citizens, among other emergency services. The NVV’s consistent and strategic approach to funding helps create a framework of stability and resiliency that supports our community in ordinary times and extraordinary times, such as those we just experienced.”

The Napa Valley Vintners is a nonprofit trade association has been cultivating excellence since 1944. It has about 530 members. Much of the money given out was raised at Auction Napa Valley,

In June wine aficionados poured $15.7 million into the 37th annual Auction Napa Valley including $2.1 million raised on a lot from Colgin Cellars. To date, according to the vintners organization, the group has invested $170 million in auction proceeds.