Violet Grgich will take over as president of Grgich Hills Estate Winery from her father, Miljenko “Mike” Grgich, 94.

“I was surprised,” Violet Grgich said in the announcement. “I know it’s hard to let go. This winery is his love and his life’s work.”

Grigich Hills Estate was launched by Grgich and Austin Hills 40 years ago in the Rutherford area of the Napa Valley. The winery states the Miljenko escaped from Communist-ruled Croatia in 1954 with $32 American dollars hidden in his shoe and lived in Germany and Canada before he was able to immigrate to California in 1958.

In 1973, his wine, Chateau Montelena chardonnay, received the most points of any wine at the Judgment in Paris competition, beating out European white wines. (A cabernet sauvignon by Napa Valley wine maker Warren Winiarski won in the reds category.) Historians credit the victories with helping to turn worldwide attention to California wines.

Hills and Grgich broke ground on their winery in 1977 when Violet was 12 years old. She helped around the winery but when she attended college, she majored in music.

“I worried when she went away to study music that maybe she would never come back to work at the winery,” Grgich said of his only child.

She eventually returned to the family business and, before her promotion to president was announced, was the winery’s vice-president of sales and operations.

Grgich added that he is also happy to be handing over a family-owned winery that is financially stable and successful. “And now I know that my dream is in good hands,” he said.

“I’m excited,” Violet Grgich said. “Our team is amazingly dedicated and talented, and lives the values that my father instilled in all of us: every day do your best, learn something new, and make a friend — and, of course, make the finest wine. Continuing to grow his legacy for future generations is an honor and a joy. I feel I’m ready.”

Ivo Jeramaz, vice president, will continue to lead the winery’s winemaking and estate vineyard program, according to the announcement.