After delays in construction due to heavy rains last winter, and then the October wildfires, the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa will open Nov. 27.

The 183-rooom hotel is a part of a roughly $200 million, 325,000-square-foot First Street Napa project, that includes 45 shops and restaurants, and 30,000 square feet of office space.

The five-story hotel will offer 39 balcony-clad suites, a rooftop spa, a Charlie Palmer Steakhouse, and 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Its many amenities include complimentary use of the fitness studio, and the hotel will be dog-friendly for pooches under 50 pounds for a $150 fee.

The Archer was initially slated for a fall 2016 opening, which was pushed back to spring 2017, then mid-October. Delays in construction have affected nearby businesses, with one, Legends and Lore, closing due to decreased foot traffic in the area.

This will be the third property in the Archer Hotel collection, along with locations in downtown New York and Austin, and three hotels currently being built in New Jersey, Boston and Redmond, Seattle’s high-tech eastern suburb.

LodgeWorks Partners, L.P., is the owner and developer of the hotel and the brand.

More than a dozen hotel projects are in various stages of development in Napa County that could bring at least 1,700 new hotel rooms to the county in the next few years, according to city planners.

Among those, in addition to the Archer, is a proposal by the operators of the Napa Valley Wine Train to develop a 5-story, 148 room European-style resort hotel near the city’s Oxbow Marketplace downtown, according to an October story on Napa/Sonoma hotel projects in the Oct. 30 Business Journal.

Hotel revenues in Napa in 2016 was $425 million, up from $375 million in 2014.