Olive oil seller Colavita has expanded its partnership with The Culinary Institute of America with the opening of the Colavita Olive Grove Terrace and Outdoor Kitchen at the CIA at Copia.

Located in downtown Napa, the latest expansion provides students the opportunity to host festivities and celebratory events all while engaging in hands-on learning about making olive oil, from harvesting to extraction and finally, production, the company announced Monday.

“We are proud to be part of the leading culinary college in the world, and we hope that the opening of the Colavita Olive Grove Terrace and Outdoor Kitchen at the CIA at Copia will continue to shape the education and experiences students have at the CIA,” said President and CEO of Colavita USA, Giovanni Colavita. “Napa Valley is renowned as a world-class destination for food and wine, and we’re happy to be able to expand our relationship with an esteemed and recognized partner here.”

Colavita is distributed in over 80 countries and is recognized worldwide as the top authentic Italian extra virgin olive oil. Colavita is the leading brand in premium extra virgin olive oil, Italian pasta, and Italian vinegar in the USA in both the retail and foodservice sectors.

The Culinary Institute of America opened in the former Copia facility nextdoor to Napa’s Oxbow Market in late 2016.

Originally, Copia was the dream of late wine icon Robert Mondavi who opened it as the American Center for Wine, Food and the Arts in 2001. The complex closed in 2008 amid bankruptcy and sat vacant until the CIA purchase.

The facility now has a 280-seat theater, a 100-seat demonstration kitchen and theater, and an outdoor, terraced amphitheater with seating for 350 for dinner and 600 for concerts.